Muscat: As part of its ongoing commitment to community empowerment through skill development and its dedication to exemplary social responsibility, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has proudly expanded its partnership with Dar Al Atta’a by supporting two impactful initiatives aimed at empowering individuals from underprivileged backgrounds – the ‘Barista & Café Service’ program and the ‘Nahnu Maak’ initiative. The partnership agreement was formalized by HH Sayyida Wisam Al Said, Chief Marketing, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at National Finance, and Mrs. Maryam Issa Al Zadjali, Chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a, in the presence of representatives from both organizations.

The Barista & Café Service program, delivered by Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA) and certified by VET by EHL, offers an intensive, hands-on curriculum encompassing barista skills, customer service, hygiene standards, and practical on-the-job training. Designed to align with Oman’s dynamic and evolving café culture, the program equips participants with the expertise required to pursue fulfilling careers in the hospitality sector. Importantly, it guarantees employment upon completion, providing a vital pathway toward economic independence and self-sufficiency. National Finance’s support of this initiative reflects its strong commitment to inclusive growth, empowering individuals to build meaningful livelihoods and contribute positively to the broader social fabric.

The Nahnu Maak (Here for you) initiative is dedicated to creating real opportunities to improve the economic conditions of low-income families and social security beneficiaries. It provides supportive funding that enables individuals to start small home-based businesses, particularly for those registered as job seekers or those aspiring to establish their own ventures from home.

The initiative also focuses on supporting individuals who face challenges in accessing traditional financing due to the lack of guarantors or collateral, which remains a common barrier for many families. Additionally, it aims to assist small business owners affected by unforeseen incidents such as natural disasters or fires by helping them recover their sources of income. A total of eight families from low-income and social security segments are expected to benefit from this initiative, leading to noticeable economic improvement within a short period and strengthening their capacity for self-sufficiency and financial independence.

Reflecting on the partnership, HH Sayyida Wisam Al Said, Chief Marketing, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer at National Finance, stated: “At National Finance, our social responsibility vision is rooted in empowering individuals to create better futures. Supporting both the Barista & Café Service program and the Nahnu Maak initiative reflects our commitment to fostering economic inclusion through skill development and entrepreneurship. We are honoured to work alongside Dar Al Atta’a to uplift communities and enable individuals to achieve financial independence.”

Commenting on the initiatives, Mrs. Maryam Issa Al Zadjali, said, “National Finance’s support plays a crucial role in the success of our initiatives. While the Barista & Café program opens doors to professional hospitality careers, the Nahnu Maak initiative addresses economic challenges by nurturing entrepreneurship and life skills among the most vulnerable. Together, we are unlocking potential, building futures, and enabling individuals to secure the financial wellbeing of their families and loved ones.”

This collaboration between National Finance and Dar Al Atta’a aligns closely with Oman’s national vision to cultivate a resilient, skilled workforce and empower citizens to become productive contributors to society. It also reflects the broader impact National Finance aims to achieve through its Imtidad social responsibility arm, fostering endeavours that drive long-term transformation and meaningful community development.

Guided by a shared commitment to empowerment, National Finance and Dar Al Atta’a have built a longstanding partnership rooted in the belief that access to practical skills and real opportunities is essential for advancing financial inclusion and social equity. By joining forces with like-minded organizations, National Finance actively invests in programs that create lasting value for individuals and the broader community.

Through this continued collaboration, National Finance strengthens its role as a leader in corporate social responsibility, demonstrating how collective action can pave the way for a more equitable and prosperous society, a fundamental pillar of sustainable socio-economic progress.