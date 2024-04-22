Abu Dhabi, UAE - Since its establishment in 1996, the National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCT&H) has remained steadfast in its commitment to promoting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly Abu Dhabi, as a premier local and international destination. As NCT&H celebrates 28 years of excellence, it continues to embody its core values of hospitality, innovation, and service excellence.

The momentous inauguration of InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi not only marked the debut of a remarkable property but also underscored the collaborative efforts of NCTH and IHG Hotels & Resorts in crafting extraordinary experiences for both visitors and residents. Positioned to redefine the hospitality landscape of the capital, the unveiling of InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi resonates in NCTH’s constant endeavour to accentuate tourism and foster a globally renowned hospitality ambiance within the city.

NCT&H operates under four core directions: hotels acquisition and management, hospitality service, transport, and catering. Led by a highly experienced management team, NCT&H consistently delivers superior services across these domains, contributing significantly to the growth and development of the UAE's tourism and hospitality sectors.

"We are proud to commemorate 28 years of contributing to the vibrant tourism landscape of the UAE," said His Excellency Tarek Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman at NCT&H. "Since our inception, we have been dedicated to showcasing the rich cultural heritage, breath-taking landscapes, and unparalleled hospitality of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE to the world. Our commitment to excellence, evolution and innovation remains unwavering as we continue to elevate the standards of hospitality and tourism in the region."

Over the years, NCT&H has played a pivotal role in the development of iconic hospitality establishments, offering unparalleled luxury and world-class services to visitors from across the globe. Through strategic acquisitions and meticulous management, NCT&H has curated a portfolio of properties that exemplify the epitome of luxury and comfort.

In addition to its hotel acquisitions and management, NCT&H's diverse offerings extend to hospitality services, transport solutions, and catering, catering to the varied needs of travelers and tourists alike. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and innovation, NCT&H ensures memorable experiences for every guest, whether they are exploring the cultural landmarks of Abu Dhabi or indulging in the region's culinary delights.

As NCT&H looks ahead to the future, it remains committed to its mission of promoting the UAE as a premier destination for travelers worldwide. With a dedication to sustainability, cultural preservation, and unmatched hospitality, NCT&H is poised to continue shaping the future of tourism and hospitality in the region.

For more information about NCT&H and its offerings, please visit www.ncth.com.

