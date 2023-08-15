National Bonds, takes the lead in providing investment and saving solutions while promoting a culture of savings across the UAE, by collaborating with leading national organizations.

Dubai – UAE: National Bonds, a Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, announced a new partnership with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), that aims to provide their employees with innovative savings and investment solutions. This partnership came into being considering the recent study conducted by National Bonds, which states that 76% of people are planning to save and invest in the UAE.

Through this partnership, National Bonds aims to promote a culture of savings and help the employees and their families secure emergency funds, education, and healthcare, which in turn will contribute to the overall development of society by promoting well-being and happiness.

PCFC employees will have access to National Bonds’ diverse range of savings and investment programs, such as the ‘Global Savings Club’ and ‘Second Salary’, the all-new customised saving solution, designed to help individuals generate supplementary income.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), marking a new milestone in alignment with National Bond’s strategic vision of fostering collaboration with national companies who are dedicated to supporting their employees’ financial wellbeing.”

“This strategic approach reflects the critical role that employers have towards their employees towards achieving their financial prosperity and it boosts their talent attractiveness and retention within their organizations.” Al Ali, added.

Mr. Saeed Albannai, Acting Executive Director of PCFC Investment Department expressed his appreciation for the partnership formed with the National Bonds, describing it as the start of an exceptional strategic alliance. He stressed how advantageous this partnership would be for both parties.

Mr. Al Bannai further stated that the agreement aims to benefit PCFC employees by offering them specialized savings programs that help them increase their income and achieve their financial prosperity, secure their future, and promote a saving culture. In addition, he emphasized that the Corporation shares the leadership of the United Arab Emirates' vision which aims to promote a culture of savings and prosperity within the community. Expressing optimism on the benefits of the partnership, Mr. Albannai expressed his hope that this historic partnership with the National Bonds would lead to great accomplishments.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC

National Bonds Corporation is a Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by Dubai Government Audit Department, Shari’a Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage a disciplined savings habit for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 35 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae .

About the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC):

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation is one of the organizations of the Government of Dubai, which was officially established in 2001, and includes a number of entities and authorities operating under its umbrella. These entities include Dubai Customs, Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), the Dubai Ports Authority (DPA), the Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, in addition to the Investment Department and the Security Department. The corporation relies on the innovative use of technology to provide smart and distinguished services to its customers, and is constantly working on developing dealing mechanisms to comply with best practices and to ensure the happiness and loyalty of customers in line with government trends.

