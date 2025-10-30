The launch of the voluntary savings scheme as an alternative to end-of-service benefits represents a strategic step that redefines the concept of savings in the UAE and aligns with the nation’s vision to strengthen financial stability for the workforce.

The Sharia-compliant investment option ensures capital protection and growth of savings, while providing high flexibility in managing end-of-service entitlements.

National Bonds continues its role as a key driver in promoting a culture of retirement planning and delivering innovative solutions that enhance the attractiveness and sustainability of the UAE labour market.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - National Bonds, the UAE’s Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, has officially announced the launch of “National Bonds Capital Protected Shari’a Compliant Fund” under the voluntary alternative to end-of-service benefits systems approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) in collaboration with the Securities and Commodities Authority. This launch underscores National Bonds’ role as a key enabler of innovative retirement and savings solutions in the region, aligned with the UAE’s vision to enhance long-term financial security and strengthen the overall competitiveness of the national labour market.

National Bonds was among the first fund managers in the UAE to receive accreditation for managing end-of-service savings funds by the end of last year. Today, it officially announces the launch of its investment fund, reaffirming its strong commitment to providing sustainable financial solutions that enhance employee well-being and align with the nation’s drive to develop modern savings systems.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds, said: “As part of our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) and the Securities and Commodities Authority, the launch of the National Bonds Fund under the voluntary alternative End-of-Service Savings Program marks a significant milestone in the journey of National Bonds and a qualitative step toward shaping a new generation of long-term savings and investment solutions in the UAE. This program is not only an innovative financial mechanism to protect employees’ entitlements and grow their savings, but also forms part of a broader vision that contributes to workforce stability, supports the national economy, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading destination for living, working, and investing.”

Al Ali added: “At National Bonds, we are committed to leveraging our 19 years of expertise in savings and investment, which has benefited over 900,000 individuals who have experienced our pioneering solutions, today in service of both employees and employers. For employees, this program opens the door to competitive investment returns that protect against inflation and provide long-term financial stability. For employers, the program offers practical and transparent tools to efficiently manage end-of-service obligations, enhancing their attractiveness and competitiveness in regional and international labour markets.”

This initiative offers a voluntary alternative to the traditional end-of-service benefits system. It enables employers to invest their employees’ end-of-service funds through approved financial instruments that deliver attractive anticipated returns while protecting their rights from market volatility and employer-related risks. At the same time, the system provides innovative solutions that support a flexible business environment and enhance the UAE’s appeal as a destination for both national and international talent, further reinforcing the country’s position as a leading destination for living and working.

“National Bonds Capital Protected Shari’a Compliant Fund” is one of the leading investment tools available within this framework. It presents a secure and effective option for employers seeking to invest their employees’ end-of-service funds while generating competitive anticipated returns linked to financial markets. Employees, in turn, benefit from the ability to make voluntary contributions of up to 25% of their annual salary, empowering them to achieve long-term financial goals and greater future readiness.

The system is fully digital, offering an advanced smart interface that gives real-time visibility to employees over their investments and returns. Employers also benefit from simplified management of employee’ entitlements, reduced administrative overhead, and the ability to offer more attractive compensation packages that support recruitment and retention.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC:

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 36 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae