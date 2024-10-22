In alignment with Dubai Social Agenda 33, the ‘Young Investor’ program supports Dubai’s broader vision of advancing the educational system and equipping students with future-ready skills.

The ‘Young Investor’ program, is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and will include students in grades 5 and 6 in its first phase.

Dubai, UAE – National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, in partnership with Knowledge Fund Establishment, proudly announces the addition of three new schools to the ‘Young Investor’ program, the first of its kind in the Middle East. With this expansion, the program will now cover a total of six private schools in its first phase.

This was celebrated at an event organised by National Bonds, where Al Nibras International School, Buds Public School, and St. Mary’s School Oud Metha, were welcomed as new participants in the program. These schools joined as a result of the positive response the initiative received from the educational community after it was implemented in Dubai schools Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha.

The Young Investor program, which pilots with students in grades 5 and 6, is designed to equip the next generation with critical financial planning knowledge. It aligns seamlessly with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at advancing the educational system and equipping students with future-ready skills.

In his remarks at the event, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer at National Bonds, said: “We are proud to welcome new schools to the ‘Young Investor’ program, an important step in advancing our mission to foster financial literacy across all segments of society. By providing students with the critical knowledge and tools to thrive in an ever-evolving financial landscape, we are not only preparing them for the future but also contributing to a broader national effort. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the government’s vision to enhance the emirate’s leadership in the education sector by integrating essential financial skills into the curriculum and empowering the next generation.”

“We are pleased to welcome new schools to the ‘Young Investor’ program. This growth reflects the positive influence of this innovative initiative, launched in collaboration with our partners at National Bonds. Our goal is to equip students with the financial skills and knowledge essential for a successful future, enabling them to master the concepts and methods of investment and saving. Moving forward, we at the Knowledge Fund are committed to encouraging more schools to participate in this ambitious program.” added Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

It’s worth noting that the ‘Young Investor’ program, launched earlier this year, covers key financial concepts through its modules, including money management, payment methods, loans and debts, savings and investments, insurance (with a focus on Takaful), and comprehensive financial planning.

The program’s unique interactive learning approach, combined with workshops and practical exercises, ensures that students are learning theoretical concepts and gaining the hands-on skills needed to apply their financial knowledge in real-world scenarios. This methodology reinforces critical thinking and decision-making capabilities, empowering students to make informed financial choices.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 35.5 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae

About Knowledge Fund

The Knowledge Fund Establishment was established in February 2007 under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It aimed to enhance the efficiency of the education sector and establish a sustainable investment infrastructure to support the sector's development in the Emirate of Dubai.

The fund's objectives include utilizing investment returns to ensure the provision of financial resources for financing and sponsoring the implementation of future educational initiatives and projects in Dubai. The Knowledge Fund Establishment operates within its strategy to ensure the provision of supportive services to overcome any obstacles for investors interested in leasing land to establish educational projects. It provides long-term contracts through a special mechanism that meets their needs and aspirations.

The establishment manages a large number of assets and real estate lands owned by the Dubai government and designated for educational use. Additionally, it has created an effective investment portfolio to be used in financing educational initiatives in the long term. The establishment also acts as a continuous link between the public and private sectors to provide a suitable environment for investors, helping them convey their requirements to the relevant authorities. This contributes to making Dubai a leading centre in knowledge investment.