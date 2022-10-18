Al-Bahar:

We continued to invest in talent and digital capabilities to secure our future growth

We supported Kuwait’s digital transformation efforts through backing the development of ‘Sahel’ and ‘Sahel Business’ applications.

NBK remains committed to contribute to the promotion of sustainable development

Al-Sager:

We achieved the highest quarterly profits in the history of the Bank

Healthy profit growth driven by core banking activity and lower cost of risk

We continue to operate from a position of strength, building on our judicious strategy and financial solidness

Diversified business model continues to create room for long-term added value for our customers, communities and shareholders

NBK's prudent risk, capital, liquidity and dynamic-financial management, enables the Group to effectively overcome headwinds

The Group will continue executing its responsible growth strategy, investing in innovation and new technologies for optimal returns, while advancing our sustainable practices across businesses and operations

Kuwait City: National Bank of Kuwait (“NBK”, the “Bank” or the “Group”) has announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022. The Bank reported a net profit of KD 374.2 million (USD 1.2 billion), compared to KD 254.8 million (USD 819.9 million) for the same period in 2021, improving by 46.9% year-on-year.

Net profit for the three-month period ended 30 September 2022 reached KD 136.4 million (USD 438.9 million), a year-on-year increase of 45% from the comparable period in 2021.

Total assets as of end of September 2022 grew by 6.8% year-on-year to reach KD 34.7 billion (USD 111.7 billion), whereas total loans and advances increased by 8.7% year-on-year to KD 20.6 billion (USD 66.3 billion). Likewise, customer deposits increased by 11.0% to reach KD 19.3 billion (USD 62.0 billion), while total shareholders’ equity reached KD 3.5 billion (USD 11.2 billion), growing by 1.5% year-on-year.

Commenting on the Bank’s 9M 2022 financial results, Mr. Hamad Al-Bahar, Group Chairman, said: “NBK continued to deliver healthy performance and improved growth trends during 9M 2022 on the back of favorable macroeconomic conditions. The operating environment witnessed strong signs of recovery and business sentiment has been improving in recent quarters; especially considering the gloomy outlook expected globally. The pickup in consumer spending, oil production and oil prices contributed positively in supporting the fiscal position of the government and in providing a likely scenario for improved capex.”

“Alongside the Bank’s robust financial performance during the period, the Bank remained committed to fulfill its national duty in promoting sustainable development. We were pleased to demonstrate our commitment to invest in technology by taking part in developing the Kuwaiti government digital transformation journey. NBK has committed to provide needed support to upgrade the government application ‘Sahel’ and ‘Sahel Business’; leveraging on the Bank’s expertise in digital transformation and its efforts to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the services provided to nationals, entrepreneurs and small businesses.”

“Furthermore, on promoting the private sector’s social commitment, NBK launched a large expansion project for its Children’s Hospital specialized in stem cell transplant, supporting the government’s efforts in advancing healthcare services. The Bank will finance the expansion project at an estimated cost of KD 13 million”, Al-Bahar added.

“Our strategy for sustainable growth is geared towards focusing heavily on environmental governance and in following the international standards and frameworks. Likewise, we emphasize on launching initiatives that contribute to transitioning towards a sustainable and low-carbon economy and in promoting community initiatives in various health and education fields”, Al-Bahar explained.

“Moreover, we take pride in the launch of NBK RISE, a Global Women Leadership initiative designed to elevate talented women to more significant leadership roles. The program aims to work towards leading and inspiring positive global change in the corporate community, contributing to NBK’s sustainability goals of driving diversity, equity and inclusion”, Al-Bahar concluded.

Commenting on the Bank’s 9M 2022 financial results, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO, said: “We achieved the highest quarterly profits in the history of the Bank, leveraging on the strength, quality and flexibility of our diversified business model. The Bank delivered a healthy growth of 10.6% in operating income, reaching KD 753.5 million, driven by core banking activity while the lower cost of risk levels contributed positively in uplifting our bottom line.”

“The Bank witnessed strong growth in deposits which reflected positively on margins. Besides, the continuity of growth trends across strategic markets and segments, including Wealth Management and Islamic banking, asserts the sound financial position of the Group and its ability to generate income from diverse streams”, Al-Sager added.

“We continue to operate from a position of strength, building on our judicious strategy and financial solidness. This is underpinned by our strong balance sheet, competitive advantage and the ability to deliver innovative products and insightful advice to our customers. Additionally, our diversified business model continues to create room for long-term added value for our customers, communities and shareholders", Al-Sager noted.

“NBK's prudent risk, capital, liquidity and dynamic-financial management, enables the Group to effectively overcome headwinds; with special attention to gearing against concerns revolving around growth prospects, geopolitics and rising inflation,” Al-Sager explained.

“The Group will continue executing its responsible growth strategy, investing in innovation and new technologies for optimal returns, while advancing our sustainable practices across businesses and operations. As a testament to our efforts on this front, NBK has been awarded ‘Best Consumer Digital Bank in Kuwait and the Middle East’ by Global Finance as well as ‘Best ESG in Kuwait’ and ‘Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion’ by Euromoney; endorsing the Groups commitment to energy transition and its accelerating sustainable development”, Al-Sager asserted.

The most prominent results and indicators during the first nine months of 2022

Net operating income of KD 753.5 million (USD 2.4 billion), increasing by 10.6% compared to 9M 2021

Total assets grew by 6.8% year-on-year, to KD 34.7 billion (USD 111.7 billion)

Total loans and advances grew by 8.7% year-on-year to KD 20.6 billion (USD 66.3 billion)

Customer deposits increased by 11.0% year-on-year to KD 19.3 billion (USD 62.0 billion)

Strong asset quality metrics, with NPL/gross loans ratio at 1.24% and an NPL coverage ratio of 308%

Robust Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.3%, comfortably in excess of regulatory requirements

About NBK:

The National Bank of Kuwait was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. The National Bank of Kuwait achieved profits of $1.2 billion (KD 362.2 million) in 2021, while the Bank’s total assets reached $109.9 billion (KD 33.3 billion) by the end of 2021, and total shareholders’ equity reached $11.0 billion (3.3 billion Kuwaiti dinars).

The National Bank of Kuwait is the largest financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. NBK maintained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, according to the agreement of the well-known global ratings agencies: Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch. NBK is also distinguished in terms of its local and global network, which extends to include branches and associate and affiliated companies in China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

