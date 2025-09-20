Al-Dakhil: We remain dedicated to delivering a seamless, smart, and efficient digital banking experience that evolves in step with our customers’ needs

Convenient electronic setup of fixed savings accounts, previously available only through branches

Simplified the establishments of Standing Orders created in few taps with faster processing & approvals

Building on its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, customer-focused digital solutions, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced significant enhancements to its NBK Mobile Banking App.

The updates feature key additions, complemented by further enhancements designed to simplify customers’ lives while empowering them with greater control and flexibility over their finances anytime, anywhere.

Fixed Saving Plan Account Opening

Eligible customers can now open a Fixed Savings Account seamlessly through the NBK Mobile Banking App, an option previously available only at branches. This account enables saving through regular monthly installments for up to 15 years via a standing payment order from the customer’s primary NBK account. It offers competitive interest rates and guaranteed returns of up to 4%, making it a secure and rewarding long-term savings solution.

Customers can choose a savings plan tenure ranging from 5 to 15 years, with a minimum savings amount of KD 5,000 and a maximum of KD 50,000. The account offers a guaranteed interest rate, agreed upon at the time of opening, and fixed for the entire savings period. Interest is calculated daily on the end-of-day balance and capitalized monthly.

Simplified Standing Orders

Customers can establish standing orders in few taps with faster processing between their NBK Accounts or other local banks and getting instant final approval.

Additional Enhancements

The latest updates to NBK Mobile Banking App have introduced enhancements to WAMD, providing greater flexibility by extending the refund period for transferred funds from one day to seven days. This feature allows customers to list the reason for refunding this payment. The process is quick, easy, and fully secure through NBK Mobile Banking App.

In addition, the app introduces an enhanced username and password recovery through Kuwait Mobile ID app, giving a faster and more convenient way to regain access whenever needed, ensuring seamless entry to the app and its full range of services.

Commenting on the new enhancements, Mr. Mohammad Al-Dakhil, AVP – Head of Digital Banking Channels at NBK said: "At NBK, we are committed to continuously enhancing NBK Mobile Banking App, whether by introducing new features or upgrading existing ones, as part of our ongoing drive to deliver smart, fast, and easy digital banking solutions. Our goal is to keep pace with our customers’ evolving needs, offering them an unmatched digital banking experience that empowers them to manage their finances with ease, convenience, and complete flexibility."

He emphasized that the growing demand for the NBK Mobile Banking App has driven higher adoption and active engagement with its features, reinforcing its position as the preferred platform for managing everyday banking needs.

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, the Bank is committed to offering customers a secure and seamless way to manage their finances anytime, anywhere. The App offers a comprehensive suite of services, enabling users to open new accounts, instantly issue and activate pre-paid and credit cards, and monitor account and credit card activity with ease. Customers can also track NBK Miles, NBK Rewards Points, and NBK KWT Points on their NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card, benefit from cashback for their NBK 247 Cashback Visa Platinum Prepaid Card, and conveniently settle credit card dues and pay a wide range of e-bills. In addition, the app allows users to easily locate NBK branches, ATMs, and Cash Deposit Machines across Kuwait, update their personal information, and access a host of other convenient services.

The NBK Mobile Banking App is available for download via the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei App Gallery.