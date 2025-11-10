National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has secured sponsorship from Malabar Gold & Diamonds for its annual Fujairah Run for the seventh year, significantly enhancing and strengthening the event’s profile. This year’s run will take place on Saturday 22 November 2025.

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the run reflects the commitment of the Emirate’s leadership to encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. It also aligns with NBF’s commitment to providing initiatives that support the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates, an integral component of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director of International Operations at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, commented: “We are pleased to once again support the NBF Fujairah Run, an event that continues to unite and inspire the community year after year. As an organisation, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has always been committed to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle amongst our employees through numerous initiatives Our longstanding partnership with National Bank of Fujairah reflects a shared vision of empowering individuals to pursue wellness and personal achievement Each edition of the run brings fresh energy and greater participation and we are proud to contribute to its growing legacy. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we believe in the power of collective action to create lasting positive impact, and we look forward to celebrating the determination of every participant in this year’s event.”

The Fujairah Run is designed to attract all members of the community of all ages, from seasoned runners to novices. Starting and finishing at Fujairah Festival Square, near the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, this year’s run will feature six categories that follow routes winding through the historic town of Fujairah and its scenic surroundings. These six categories include: 3km, 5km, 10km, 11km trail run and a run for the people of determination.

Commenting on the partnership, Adnan Anwar, CEO of NBF said “We are proud to continue our partnership with Malabar Gold & Diamonds. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fostering community wellbeing and supporting initiatives that inspire people of all ages and abilities to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle. With the enthusiastic support of our sponsors and the community, we look forward to welcoming a record number of participants and delivering an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

The annual event is expected to attract record attendance for this latest edition and will see an action-packed event programme to entertain participants and spectators. All participants will receive t-shirts, and trophies and cash prizes will be awarded to the top participants in each run category.

Registration for the event is open for individuals at https://fujairahrun.com/. Registration closes on 16 November 2025, or whenever capacity is full. Participants are encouraged to register early to avoid disappointment.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

With an annual turnover of $7.36 billion, the company currently ranks as the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 410 showrooms spread across 14 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK & New Zealand. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 25,000 professionals from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

The group also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and light weight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5% of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com