Dubai – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) today announces the launch of NBF Markets, a margin trading platform providing 24/5 access to FX, precious metals, derivatives and CFDs for NBF corporate clients. With access to a diverse range of instruments to meet varied trading needs, NBF Markets benefits from real-time pricing, advanced order management, and risk monitoring for an efficient and enhanced trading experience.

Accessible through the NBF website, NBF Markets also offers competitive pricing, efficient onboarding and seamless funds transfer. NBF Markets will allow clients to trade a certain multiple of their margin in global market products, 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday.

Vince Cook, CEO of NBF, commented: “As one of the industry’s leading banks in digital finance, we are always looking for new technologies that provide customers with the best digital banking solutions, focusing on speed and convenience. NBF Markets reaffirms our commitment to empowering our customers in their digital transformation journey, developing digital knowledge to ensure safety and reduce transaction costs. We support the UAE’s digital transformation goals and will continue implementing the best products and solutions to enhance the experience of our customers in alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision.”

Also available as a premium version, ‘NBF Markets Pro’ provides enhanced capabilities, tailored for high-volume and active traders seeking advanced trade management tools. Engineered for speed and productivity, NBF Markets Pro can be configured on multiple monitors at once.

Providing a comprehensive account overview, performance analysis, returns breakdown and portfolio summary, NBF Markets is a sophisticated trading platform designed to meet the need for efficient trades in global market.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.

