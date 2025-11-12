Dubai – The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is proud to announce its recognition in the Nafis Award – Third Cycle (2024–2025), securing second place in the Medium-Sized Entities – Banking Sector category. This prestigious accolade reflects NBF’s strategic focus on empowering Emirati talent and building a resilient, future-ready workforce aligned with the UAE’s national development goals.

This marks the second consecutive year that NBF has been recognised by the Nafis Awards, reaffirming the bank’s ongoing dedication to Emiratisation and its commitment to nurturing Emirati talent across all levels.

In addition to the bank’s institutional recognition, two of NBF’s colleagues were also honoured under the Individuals category of the Nafis Awards 2024–2025:

Ismail Albahar, Head of Shared Services at NBF, achieved Second Place in the Strategic and Policy Roles category.

Ali Jawad Al Kazim, Manager – FX & Commodities Execution, Treasury at NBF, achieved Second Place in the Banking and Financial Jobs category.

The Nafis Award, a key initiative under the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, celebrates organisations that demonstrate excellence in Emiratisation and inclusive growth. NBF’s achievement highlights its proactive approach to nurturing local capabilities and enhancing competitiveness across the banking sector.

Mohamed Al Ameeri, Chief Human Resources Officer at NBF, commented:

“We are honoured to be recognised by the Nafis Award, which reflects our deep-rooted commitment to Emiratisation and the national vision for workforce development. At NBF, we believe in the power of local talent to drive innovation and excellence. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our Emirati employees and the inclusive culture we continue to foster. We remain focused on creating meaningful career pathways and contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic success.”

Over the years, NBF has implemented a range of strategic initiatives aimed at attracting, developing, and retaining Emirati professionals. These efforts include tailored training programmes, leadership development tracks, and mentorship opportunities designed to equip UAE nationals with the skills and experience needed to thrive in the financial industry. The bank’s Emiratisation strategy is deeply embedded in its human capital agenda and reflects its long-term commitment to national workforce development.

As the UAE continues to prioritise national talent development, NBF remains committed to playing a leading role in shaping a competitive and inclusive banking sector. This recognition reinforces NBF’s position as a purpose-driven financial institution that places national development and talent empowerment at the heart of its strategy.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

