Dubai: Reaffirming National Bank of Fujairah (NBF)'s commitment to operational excellence across its business, the bank has achieved certification for three global quality standards. The certifications include ISO 14001:2015 in Environmental Management System, ISO 45001:2018 in Occupational Health and Safety Management System, and ISO 41001:2018 in Facility Management System.

Commenting on the certifications, Adnan Anwar, CEO at NBF, said: “NBF is committed to ensuring the highest quality standards and adopting global best practices across our business, for the benefit of both our customers and employees. These prestigious certifications reflect our dedication to a sustainable future, that combines environmental responsibility with strategic business growth. Our best-in-class systems have ensured we are among few in the region to be given this accolade.”

ISO certifications are globally recognised as the leading international standards for quality, health and safety, environmental, and Facilities management systems. They provide a comprehensive and reliable framework that enhance the ability of organisations to improve operational efficiency, while maintaining the highest global standards through implementing unified and integrated processes.

ISO 14001:2015 is the internationally recognised standard for environmental management systems (EMS), a framework for organisations to design, implement, and continually improve their environmental performance. The framework encompasses various aspects, from resource usage and waste management to monitoring environmental performance and involves stakeholders in environmental commitments.

ISO 45001:2018 is an international standard that specifies requirements for occupational health and safety management (OH&S) systems, a framework for organisations to manage risks and improve performance. The standard establishes criteria for an OH&S policy, objectives, planning, implementation, operation, auditing and review, with key elements including leadership commitment, employees participation, hazard identification and risk assessment, legal and regulatory compliance, emergency planning, incident investigation and continual improvement.

ISO 41001:2018 is the international Facility Management Systems (FMS). It provides a framework to help organizations cultivate, implement and maintain an effective global facilities management system. The FMS is designed to help procurement and facilities teams by providing a benchmark to measure the competency and efficiencies of facilities management systems including the consistency and capability of the services used.

Showcasing the bank’s commitment to the national quality standards of the UAE, as well as international standards, the ISO certifications ensure the bank delivers a new era of excellence and quality.

