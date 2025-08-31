Abu Dhabi: The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) has launched Olfah, a national educational and awareness programme designed to strengthen families and enhance parenting across the UAE.

Targeting parents and caregivers aged 18 and above, the programme aims to empower families with practical tools and science-backed knowledge, while reinforcing the core values that define Emirati identity and social cohesion.

Dr Meera Saeed AlKaabi, Chief of the NACD Team, said: “Family is the cornerstone of a cohesive and thriving society. In alignment with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the Olfah programme supports every parent, caregiver, and childhood development professional with high-quality, evidence-based guidance to raise resilient, emotionally secure children within nurturing home environments.”

As part of NACD’s broader commitment to family wellbeing and early childhood development, the programme combines academic insights with real-world applications, delivered through interactive workshops in accessible community settings.

The Olfah programme comprises 19 free Arabic-language workshops, held across community and educational centres in Abu Dhabi, structured into two flexible tracks: Family Awareness and Education Track – this track features 13 short workshops, one hour each, that cover core parenting skills, positive discipline, and strategies to support both parental and child mental wellbeing. Delivered in virtual format, the sessions allow families to participate conveniently, in line with their daily commitments.

The second track includes the Comprehensive Family Management and Parenting Program, which is aimed at parents, educators, and childhood development professionals. This track includes six intensive workshops, two hours each, delivered exclusively in person. These sessions offer in-depth, practical approaches to fostering emotionally supportive and stable family environments.

Registration for the programme is open to the public from 29 of August. For more information or to register, please visit: https://nacd.ac.ae

About The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD):

Established in 2023, the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) reflects the UAE’s wise leadership vision in advancing the childhood development sector and to build on the foundational efforts of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority in the field. The Academy aims to strengthen the capabilities of professionals and caregivers, including parents, working working with children from birth to 18 years of age, with a strong emphasis on fostering the Arabic language and instilling national identity. Its offerings include the 18-month accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, accredited by the National Qualifications Centre, as well as a wide range of training and continuing education programs. Key focus areas include positive parenting, child protection, health, nutrition, education, early intervention, and holistic family and community support.