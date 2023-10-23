Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Nathan HR, a leader in innovative HR solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 21st edition of the HR Summit & Expo (HRSE). The company will be showcasing its latest innovation: an Artificial Intelligence-powered HR support chat bot, which promises to revolutionize the HR industry.

HRSE, the region’s largest and longest-running event, focused on the latest HR trends, challenges, and opportunities, will take place from 23 October 2023 to 27 October 2023 in Dubai. Nathan HR is proud to be a part of this prestigious event, and we invite all attendees to visit our booth to experience firsthand the future of HR support.

The AI-powered HR support chat bot by Nathan HR is designed to streamline HR processes and enhance the overall employee experience. This cutting-edge solution uses advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to provide real-time support to HR teams and employees. The chat bot can answer common HR-related queries, assist with onboarding and offboarding processes, offer personalized guidance on HR policies and procedures, and provide sufficient resources to employees seeking mental health and wellness assistance.

Key features of Nathan HR's AI support chat bot:

1. 24/7 Availability: The chat bot is available day and night, ensuring that employees can access HR support at any time.

2. Instant Responses: Employees can receive quick and accurate responses to their HR queries, reducing response times and improving efficiency.

3. Data Security: Nathan HR's chat bot is built with robust security measures to protect sensitive HR data, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.

4. Mental Health and Wellness: All employees can easily request assistance with insurance coverage, employee assistance programs, access to well-being apps, counseling, and more.

5. Multiple Data Sources: Provide employees with relevant responses that are sourced from custom input such as company policy and regional-specific labor law. An optional ChatGPT connection is also available, with appropriate topic restrictions that follow each company’s respective HR and data policies.

"We are excited to unveil our AI-powered HR support chat bot at the 2023 HR Summit," said Rohan Nathan, CEO of Nathan Group. "This innovation represents the future of HR support, empowering HR professionals and enhancing the overall employee experience. We look forward to demonstrating the potential of this technology to HR leaders and industry experts."

Nathan HR's team of experts will be available at the event to provide live demonstrations of the AI support chat bot and answer questions from attendees.

To learn more about Nathan HR's participation in the 2023 HR Summit and its innovative AI-powered HR support chat bot, please visit our booth at the event (A-40) or visit our website at www.nathanhr.com.

-Ends-

About Nathan HR:

Nathan HR has transformed the HR services market and leads in product and service innovation. With a focus on innovation and technology, we have developed various products and solutions that have been widely adopted by businesses throughout the UAE and GCC. Our approach can be witnessed through our fast-growing base of over 3,500+ customers comprising of private and government entities who operate in the UAE and GCC.

Contact:

Benjamin Brank

Phone: +971505979316

Email: benjamin@nathandigital.com

Website: www.nathanhr.com