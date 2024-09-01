Doha, Qatar: With its expressive exterior, progressive elegant interior, and turbocharging engine, the new Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupé reflects the dynamic and athletic model that fits all terrains.

Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, presents an exclusive offer on the new Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupé model 2024 to elevate the drivers’ experience into new hieghts. The offer is valid from 1 through 30 September 2024, at a starting price of QAR 459,900 with special package of added benefits including one year complimentary registaration, 3 years warranty, and a service package for 3 years or 45,000 km (whatever comes first). New buyers have the option of trade-in their old cars and the inhouse finance from NBK Financial services (terms and conditions apply).

The new Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupé is available at Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Showroom showroom on Salwa Road.

Exterior design – expressive, muscular and dynamic

The design idiom of the exterior is the embodiment of hallmark AMG Driving Performance. Membership of the AMG model family is obvious at first glance thanks to the AMG-specific radiator grille. The stylish and striking coupé silhouette makes for a self-assured appearance, with design lines that convey the passion for performance. This is also confirmed by the prominent powerdomes surmounting the bonnet. Elegant details such as the Mercedes star in a double ring, the slim headlamps and the striking "A-wing" in the front apron accentuate the sharper all-round design.

The AMG front apron has model-specific features such as sporty outer air inlets, each with two side louvres in silver chrome, and black flics. Like the louvres of the air inlets and the trim on the A-wing, the front splitter is in silver chrome. The AMG side skirts and the spoiler lip on the boot lid are painted in the vehicle colour. The flared wheel arches allow space for the large wheels – 20-inch light-alloy wheels with AMG lettering are fitted as standard.

The newly designed rear apron with AMG-specific details such as a striking diffuser and a trim strip in silver chrome visually accentuate the vehicle's width. The special AMG exhaust system with two round twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome rounds off the sporty, dominant look. Further individualisation options are available in the AMG Night package. This includes heat-insulating, dark-tinted windows and also the front splitter, front apron trim, diffuser and outer air inlets, mirror caps, window frames and exhaust tailpipe trim elements in dignified black.

Interior design – progressive elegance and robust ambience

The look and feel typical of the brand also continue in the high-quality interior. Characteristic colour highlights such as red contrasting topstitching on the upholstery and red seat belts ensure a thoroughly sporty ambience with a dynamic and exclusive touch. The AMG seats in black ARTICO man-made leather / DINAMICA microfibre provide optimum lateral support and have an AMG-specific pattern layout with "AMG" badges in the front backrests.

AMG-specific interior features and controls lend a typical AMG atmosphere to the cockpit and support the sporty, precise handling. The latest generation, three-spoke AMG steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles impresses with its optimum driver-oriented ergonomics. Alongside the AMG brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, door sill panels and black floor mats with "AMG" lettering accentuate the sporty look.

A host of leather upholstery variants and a wide range of high-quality interior trim elements are available for further individualisation of the interior. AMG trim elements in carbon fibre lend a particularly sporty touch to the interior.

Agile and precise: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilisation

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension newly developed in Affalterbach provides a driving experience characterised by both long-distance comfort and great agility, neutral cornering behaviour and maximum traction.

One new feature makes a decisive contribution to the AMG-specific setup for high driving dynamics: the active roll stabilisation system AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL with two independently operating, electro-mechanical actuators at the front and rear axle. This system not only reduces body roll when cornering, but also allows more precise control of cornering properties and load change characteristics.

For heightened sportiness: air suspension with continuously adjustable damping

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with a particularly sporty spring/damper setup and the adaptively adjustable ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) ensures a combination of outstanding driving dynamics and a high level of ride comfort. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three modes, "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", allowing a significantly more noticeable differentiation between excellent long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics. In addition, there are two new levels for off-road use - "Trail" and "Sand".

Optimum handling: sports steering and high-performance braking system

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio. It impresses with its direct steering action and precise feedback. In addition, steering power assistance is adjusted in the two stages "Comfort" or "Sport". The configuration is automatically activated based on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program. Settings can optionally be personalised at any time in the "Individual" drive program.

Six-cylinder engine with twin turbocharging

The basis for the hallmark AMG vehicle dynamics is provided by the electrified 3.0-litre engine with twin turbocharging 435 hp) and delivers a maximum torque of 520 Nm. Its EQ Boost starter-alternator delivers an additional 16 kW (22 hp) and 250 Nm of torque for a short period, and also feeds the 48 volt onboard electrical system. The GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé accelerates from zero to 100 km/h is just 5.3 seconds, and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Highly efficient: the EQ Boost starter-alternator

The EQ Boost starter-alternator is a key component of the 48 V system and not only serves as an alternator, but is also responsible for hybrid functions. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-alternator is also responsible for idle speed control. The hybrid functions include boosting, recuperation, load point adjustment, gliding and practically unnoticeable engine restarting with the start/stop function.

Fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé is equipped with fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive for maximum traction and dynamism. The all-wheel drive thus improves longitudinal dynamics as well as traction and lateral dynamics. The result is even more powerful acceleration from a standstill and optimum traction on bends or on slippery surfaces.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission (TCT = Torque-Clutch Transmission) ensures emotional gear shifting with extremely short shift times. It is optimally tuned to the engine and promises the agile pulling away that is so typical of AMG, along with speedy gearshift changes – either automatic, or manual via the steering wheel shift paddles.

Intelligent control electronics: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé has seven drive programs: the levels "Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+" and "Individual" are complemented by two off-road-specific settings: "Trail" and "Sand". AMG DYNAMIC SELECT adapts important parameters such as the responsiveness of the engine and transmission, the characteristics of the accelerator pedal and steering, the suspension damping or even the vehicle's sound. Selected using the rocker switch in the centre console or the optional AMG steering wheel buttons, the programs are shown in the instrument cluster and multimedia display. The spectrum ranges from extremely stable to highly dynamic. Additionally there are the "Traction" and "Slide" levels in the off-road "Trail" and "Sand" drive programs when the ESP® is deactivated.

With AMG-specific displays: the MBUX infotainment system

The innovative control and display concept MBUX is standard equipment in the The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupé, and has numerous AMG-specific functions. With the Widescreen Cockpit, the instrument cluster and touchscreen multimedia display optically combine into one unit. Numerous functions can also be activated via the intelligent voice-operated control "Hey Mercedes".

No letting go: the AMG Performance steering wheel

The AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather with red contrasting topstitching and red 12-o'clock marking combines maximum functionality, high-quality haptics and perfect ergonomics. Apart from the aluminium shift paddles, it also impresses thanks to the Touch Control buttons which are intuitive to operate. The entire infotainment system can be controlled with swiping finger movements.