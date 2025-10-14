The CNY 1 billion (USD 140 million) issuance marks the bank’s return to the Dim Sum market

Following this listing, Emirates NBD has USD 5.4 billion in debt instruments currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai across nine issuances

Dubai, UAE – Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a CNY 1 billion (USD 140 million) bond by Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region.

Issued under the bank’s USD 20 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme, the 2.40% Notes are due in 2028 and mark Emirates NBD’s return to the Dim Sum market, which enables global investors to access renminbi-denominated bonds outside mainland China. This issuance further diversifies the bank’s funding base and reflects investor appetite for high-quality issuances from UAE financial institutions.

Following this admission, Emirates NBD now has USD 5.4 billion in debt instruments currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai across nine issuances, reinforcing its position as one of the UAE’s most active financial institutions on the exchange. The transaction also highlights Dubai’s growing links with Asian markets through renminbi-denominated bonds, which are playing a larger role in international capital markets.

To mark the occasion, Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emirates NBD rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Emirates NBD, said: “We are pleased to issue yet another offering catering to an active demand for renminbi-denominated bonds outside mainland China. This new issuance underscores our strategic focus on wealth creation for our clients, supported by significant capital inflows to the country and an attractive product portfolio to meet customer appetite. Nasdaq Dubai is the ideal platform for our listings, owing to its high international profile and exceptional regulatory framework. Together, we contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global financial hub.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “Dubai’s international exchange continues to provide a trusted platform for UAE issuers to reach global investors. Emirates NBD’s Dim Sum bond underlines the growing appeal of our market and the ability of leading institutions to diversify their funding across currencies and geographies. This listing further strengthens Dubai’s role as a leading centre for debt capital markets and expands the opportunities available to our international investor base.”

The total outstanding value of debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 140 billion, underlining the exchange’s role as a leading hub for fixed income in the region.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th June 2025, total assets were AED 1.086 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 295.7 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 826 branches and 4,555 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

