This milestone marks China’s first sovereign bond listing in the Middle East, reinforcing Nasdaq Dubai’s position as a leading global venue for international issuers.

Nasdaq Dubai’s overall debt market has reached USD 139 billion across 160 issuances.

Dubai – Nasdaq Dubai today celebrated the listing of USD 2 billion bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China. This marks a milestone as the first time China has listed its sovereign bonds in the Middle East, reinforcing Nasdaq Dubai’s reputation as a leading global venue for international issuers.

The bonds, comprising a 3-year USD 1.25 billion issuance and a 5-year USD 0.75 billion issuance, reflect China’s confidence in Dubai as a financial hub for accessing the global capital markets.

To celebrate this listing, H.E. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, alongside Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market.

H.E. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, said “We are proud to celebrate the landmark listing of China’s USD 2 billion sovereign bond on Nasdaq Dubai, the first in the Middle East. This milestone underscores the strong financial collaboration between China and the UAE and reflects global confidence in China’s economy. As we mark 40 years of diplomatic ties, this listing reaffirms the UAE’s position as a leading regional financial hub.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: “This listing represents an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Nasdaq Dubai and international issuers. It underscores our shared vision to drive economic growth and financial innovation, further solidifying Dubai’s position as a global capital markets hub.”

Nasdaq Dubai’s total bond listings have reached USD 43 billion, contributing to an overall debt market of USD 139 billion across 160 issuances. Notably, more than 50% of these listings are from government/sovereign issuers, underscoring Nasdaq Dubai’s growing appeal to international sovereign issuers.

