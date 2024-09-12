EXITS MENA, the region's first investment bank supporting SMEs and Startups in their investment services needs, is excited about its new collaboration with Google as part of NAQLA in the region. NAQLA, the Investment Readiness Program, is designed to bridge the investment readiness gaps for business owners and youth in the region. It focuses on creating an online presence and growing brand equity, crucial for increasing financial valuations.

NAQLA (نقلة), a comprehensive regional self-study online course entirely in Arabic, is designed to equip businesses or youth with the necessary skills and knowledge to enhance their investment readiness. It consists of nine main modules, with one specifically focusing on building online brand equity through a digital presence. The program includes multiple other partners and training content provided by Google to help businesses upgrade their digital marketing strategies. The content provided by Google will be free of charge and bonus to all users, including companies and young entrepreneurs. The program is now available online regionally to all MENA markets by accessing naqla.exits.me

NAQLA’s (نقلة) ed-tech partner is EYouth, an EdTech company working to help deliver online and offline capacity-building programs to youth and entrepreneurs across the MENA region. EYouth has had endless successful programs across MENA working to help Youth and entrepreneurs grow their businesses to the next level. They will be working hand-in-hand with Exits to help disseminate the program to multiple entities that work directly with SMEs and Startups. EYouth has more than 1.6 million users on their website across 14 countries all over MENA;

Ahella El Saban, Ayman El-Tanbouly, and Mohamed Aboulnaga Nagaty, the co-founders of EXITS MENA, stated: 'We are delighted to collaborate with Google Middle East and North Africa and other partners to deliver a much-needed capacity-building program for startups and SMEs in the region. Our goal is to equip these companies with the knowledge and skills necessary for comprehensive investment readiness, including understanding what it means to be investment-ready and how the strength of their brand can significantly impact this readiness. In today's world, investors seek investment opportunities in companies that demonstrate healthy growth, sustainable demand, and strong brand value. We believe this program will not only enhance investment readiness in the region but also contribute to a more vibrant entrepreneurial landscape and overall economic development. Despite the challenges the region faces, we see great potential for sustainable growth, as reflected in the $247 million raised across 67 deals in March 2023, and the $1.1 billion raised in the first quarter of the year, representing a 17% quarterly increase.'

Mustafa Abd Ellatif, EYouth Co-Founder and CEO, added, “The IRP will be a huge added value for entrepreneurs in the MENA region, as it will give them more understanding, access, and preparation for their investment needs while preparing them to pitch to potential investors more strategically.”

Investment readiness programs can play a significant role in addressing the gaps in access to funding and working to bridge them. Providing startups with the necessary skills, resources, and networks to secure financing can drive year-on-year growth and strengthen the startup ecosystem in MENA. With the continued support of such programs, the region is likely to see a sustained increase in funding for startups and a more dynamic entrepreneurial landscape.

This initiative reflects EXITS MENA's commitment to supporting SMEs and startups in the region, providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. By collaborating with Google MENA and other regional companies, EXITS MENA is creating a comprehensive program that addresses critical investment readiness gaps and helps startups unlock their full potential.