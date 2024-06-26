The West Africa Energy Summit is thrilled to announce that Ms. Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia, will be presenting never-before-seen insights on the Luderitz Basin at this year’s first event. This summit, organised by OGV Group in collaboration with the Petroleum Commission, Ghana, brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss key challenges and opportunities in the energy sector across West Africa.

Ms. Shino’s presentation is highly anticipated, building on the remarkable success of world-class discoveries in Namibia’s Orange Basin, including Shell’s Graff 1, TotalEnergies’ Venus, and Galp’s PEL 83. Her session, hosted by the Petroleum Commission of Namibia, will showcase the immense potential of the Luderitz Basin and outline new opportunities for operators and explorationists seeking to partner with Namibia.

"The West Africa Energy Summit will provide a unique platform for participants to gain comprehensive insights into the open acreage and farm-in opportunities in the transform margin," said Dan Hyland, Operations Director at OGV Group. "We are delighted to welcome Ms. Maggy Shino to the summit. Her presentation promises to offer unique insights into the Luderitz Basin, further solidifying Namibia’s position as a key player in the African upstream sector."

The summit, taking place from the 3rd to the 5th of September 2024 in Accra, will highlight multiple licenses across the Transform Margin with presentations from prominent ministers and government officials. The event comes at a pivotal time, with recent discoveries in Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana igniting significant interest in the highly prospective Tano Basin and broader transform margin.

Mr. Hyland expressed his excitement about the participation of industry leaders and government representatives across West Africa, including Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Gambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mauritania, and Namibia. “The West Africa Energy Summit presents an unparalleled networking opportunity, providing expert insights and strategic discussions that will further business interests in the region.”

The event will include a New Ventures Forum, a National Showcase, a Petroleum Data Workshop, and a Skills and Training Workshop, offering comprehensive insights and networking opportunities for participants. Key highlights will focus on Offshore West Africa as an investment hub, with discussions on balancing oil, gas, and renewable energy for responsible resource management and energy independence.

For more information, visit: West African Energy Summit 2024 | 3-5 Sept. | Accra, Ghana (waesummit.com)

