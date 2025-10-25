Cairo – Namaa Flavors & Fragrances has announced plans to invest EGP 250 million as part of a comprehensive development program to upgrade its manufacturing infrastructure in 10th of Ramadan City and expand its production capacity to support export growth.

Hesham Allam, Chief Executive Officer of Namaa, stated that the new investments are part of a broader modernization plan that includes upgrading production lines and equipment, and improving the efficiency of aromatic raw-material management to ensure operational stability and higher product quality.



He told Al Borsa newspaper that the new expansions aim to increase production capacity by around 40 percent by 2026 to meet rising global demand, with a strong focus on deepening local manufacturing based on Egyptian aromatic plants to maximize national added value. Results from this phase are expected to begin appearing within the same year.

The plan also includes establishing a specialized Natural Aroma Isolation Facility to achieve full industrial integration using vacuum fractional-distillation technology.

Isolated aroma compounds are highly active substances that comply with pharmaceutical standards, and many are used as essential ingredients in pharmaceutical formulations.

Allam added that the majority of Namaa's output is exported to the United States, along with several European and Asian markets. The company also plans to expand into Africa and Latin America in the near future. The investment is being financed through internal resources and the reinvestment of operational profits, while the company explores potential strategic partnerships to support sustainable growth and reinforce its balanced international presence.

He revealed that Namaa recently received an acquisition offer from a foreign investment institution, but management chose to maintain the company's independence and Egyptian identity, consistent with its long-term vision of carefully managed organic growth.

Founded in 2015, Namaa Flavors & Fragrances NFF is an Egyptian manufacturer specialized in flavor and fragrance compounds. The company operates according to Green Chemistry principles that promote sustainable manufacturing and align with the global increase in demand for high-value aroma ingredients.

https://www.namaa-ff.com/