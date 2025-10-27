Two-year international empowerment initiative (2025–2027) in Zomba, Malawi.

200 women participants; 100 enrolled annually.

More than 1,200 indirect beneficiaries including family and community members.

Seed funding to launch at least 100 small businesses.

Specialised training in tailoring, ICT, sustainable agriculture, weaving, and solar energy

Comprehensive financial literacy and career support, and direct pathways to jobs and entrepreneurship.

Sharjah: In a powerful step toward advancing gender equality, the UAE-based Nama Women Advancement (NAMA) has launched a new global initiative in Zomba, Malawi, in partnership with The Sparkle Foundation, designed to help women and youth build sustainable livelihoods and long-term financial independence.

In Malawi, where only 16 percent of children enrol in secondary education and a mere quarter complete it, lack of access to education, training, and finance continues to limit women’s participation in the workforce. These constraints have left generations of women trapped in a cycle of informal work, unstable income, and dependence.

Recognising this systemic gap, NAMA has launched a two-year programme, titled ‘Spark to success: empowering women towards self-sufficiency,’ which is being delivered in partnership with The Sparkle Foundation, and brings together vocational training, entrepreneurship support, and access to capital, a combination rarely available to women in some of Africa’s most underserved regions.

Breaking intergenerational cycles of poverty through skills and capital

Spark to Success introduces a new model of empowerment that moves beyond aid to create self-sustaining opportunity. Over the next two years, the initiative will train 200 women in Zomba in high-demand trades such as tailoring, ICT, sustainable agriculture, weaving, and solar energy — sectors identified for their potential to generate long-term employment and community benefit.

Each participant will also receive seed funding and personalised mentorship to launch or expand a small business. This combination of hands-on training and direct financial support is projected to create at least 100 new enterprises and benefit over 1,200 people, including dependents and family members of participants.

Complementing the technical training is a comprehensive financial literacy and career support programme, covering budgeting, savings, CV development, and interview training — ensuring participants not only learn skills but gain access to real employment opportunities.

The initiative will also engage local leaders and training centres to build community ownership, ensuring that the benefits of women’s empowerment ripple outward through job creation, education, and social participation.

A model for sustainable progress

Structured around three pillars — community engagement and outreach, skills development and entrepreneurship, and career guidance and employment readiness — the programme aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals on gender equality, decent work, and poverty reduction.

It represents an actionable blueprint for inclusive economic development, showcasing how targeted investment in women yields measurable, long-term gains for families and communities alike.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement, said: “This initiative reflects one of NAMA’s core pillars: that investing in community capacities and advancing the role of women is an investment in the future. We aim not only to empower women economically, but to build an environment that opens pathways to education, entrepreneurship, and decision-making. Through our partnership with The Sparkle Foundation in Malawi, every skill learned and every business launched becomes a catalyst for sustainable and generational progress.”

Speaking on their partnership with NAMA, Sarah Brook, CEO and Founder of The Sparkle Foundation, stated: “We believe that women’s empowerment in rural Africa is not a handout, but a hand up - built on trust, shared vision, and a belief in women’s capacity to lead their families, communities, and futures. It’s incredible to have the support of a partner who truly aligns with our values and trusts those of us on the ground to do what’s best for the women we serve - because they’re not just talking about change, they’re investing in it.”

The launch in Malawi marks the latest milestone in NAMA’s international mission to advance women’s participation in economies worldwide. The organisation has led initiatives across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, partnering with governments, NGOs, and grassroots entities to promote inclusion and opportunity.