Dubai, UAE - NAMA ENTERPRISE, a global commodity trading company with operations in Hong Kong, and Greece, has recently launched its Dubai office. The company's entry into the Dubai market is aimed at expanding its presence in the Middle East and strengthening its global reach. The company will focus on trading key FOOD products such as Whey Protein Concentrate 80 instant and Whey Protein Isolate for the Sports Nutrition industry as well as Extra Virgin Greek Olive Oil amongst more food commodities. Chemicals used for feedstock of detergents, and Energy products within its three trading business units of FOOD, FEED, and ENERGY / PETROCHEM.

NAMA ENTERPRISE has a strong track record of providing high-quality products and services to its customers. Its recent expansion into Dubai will enable it to better serve its customers in the Middle East and capitalize on opportunities in the region.

The company's FOOD unit will specialize in trading food commodities such as dairy, with a special emphasis on Whey Protein Concentrate 80 instant and Whey Protein Isolate for the Sports Nutrition industry and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. The FEED unit will focus on animal feed products, including Corn and Wheat. The ENERGY / PETROCHEM unit will deal with the trading of industrial wood pellets and biomass, refined petroleum products, petrochemicals such LAB, LABSA 96 and SLES 70.

“We are excited to expand our global presence with the launch of our Dubai office," said a spokesperson for NAMA ENTERPRISE. "Our focus on Sports Nutrition, Detergent Feedstock, and Biomass aligns with our commitment to providing high-quality products and services to our customers. We are confident that our new business structure will enable us to better serve our customers in the Middle East and beyond.”

NAMA ENTERPRISE's new business structure is expected to enhance the company's operational efficiency and enable it to better capitalize on opportunities in the market. The company is committed to maintaining its focus on quality and customer service, and it aims to achieve its long-term growth objectives through the provision of high-quality products and services to its customers.

About NAMA ENTERPRISE:

NAMA ENTERPRISE is a global commodity trading company that specializes in the trading of food, animal feed, and energy products. With operations in Hong Kong, and Europe, the company has a strong presence in the global market and is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.namaenterprise.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nicolas Mazza Managing Director NAMA ENTERPRISE Email: nick.mazza@namaenterprise.com