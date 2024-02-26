Doha, Qatar: Nakilat convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today chaired by Eng. Abdulaziz Jassim Al-Muftah, Chairman of Nakilat’s Board of Directors. The AGM presented an opportunity for discussion of the financial results, in which Nakilat achieved consolidated earnings results with a net profit of QAR 1.56 billion in 2023, highest since inception, an increase of 8.3% over 2022. The meeting also provided a comprehensive overview of key activities conducted in 2023.

The General Assembly approved the Group’s financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2023 and a recommendation by the Board of Directors to distribute a cash dividend of 14% of the nominal share value, equivalent to QAR 0.14 per share. The dividends will be distributed in line with directives from Qatar Financial Market Authority through Edaa. All items on the agenda were also endorsed during the AGM.

Nakilat Chief Executive Officer Eng. Abdullah Fadhalah Al-Sulaiti said: “Despite facing great challenges and geopolitical uncertainties, Nakilat has been able to maintain its resilient and consistent financial performance and build a bright future that contributes to consolidating its presence on the global stage in the natural gas transportation sector. These results are attributed to our tireless efforts and dedication to continuously develop operations and invest in our human capital. 2023 exemplified Nakilat’s operational excellence in energy transportation and maritime services with a net profit of QAR 1.56 billion, an increase of 8.3%. This outcome reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering value to both customers and stakeholders”.

Nakilat affirms its commitment to environmental stewardship through proactive measures to reduce carbon emissions and embracing best practices for mitigating environmental and climate change related risks. The company has released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, aligning with global international standards, which has received independent assurance for the third consecutive year, enhancing its credibility and underscoring Nakilat’s sustained efforts to advancing sustainability in the maritime industry.

Nakilat’s Board of Directors conveys its appreciation to H.E. Eng. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President, and CEO of QatarEnergy for ongoing support of Nakilat’s initiatives; as well as all concerned QatarEnergy managing departments for their contribution and co-operation with the Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard operations team; The board gives its sincere thanks and appreciation to Nakilat’s long-term charterer QatarEnergy LNG in supporting Nakilat’s operations. Furthermore, the Board extended their appreciation to all Nakilat’s partners, shareholders, management, employees, Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) and stakeholders for their efforts, dedication and constant support.

ABOUT NAKILAT

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which is originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and four large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City via strategic joint ventures: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and QFAB. Nakilat also offers a full range of marine support services to vessels operating in Qatari waters.

For more information, visit: www.nakilat.com

