Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of Bay Grove Residences, the latest addition to its prestigious beachfront portfolio within Dubai Islands, a premier waterfront destination for luxurious living, entertainment, leisure and tourism.

The new development’s prime location presents an unparalleled opportunity to experience the best of promenade living. Connected by a verdant green podium and infinity pool, Bay Grove Residences comprises four residential buildings featuring a curated selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments alongside four-bedroom duplexes and penthouses. With a total of 296 units, the development is now available for prospective buyers seeking exclusive beachfront living.

Opening out to breathtaking views and pristine shores, Bay Grove Residences represents a harmonious blend of modern living and natural serenity. Each apartment overlooks a podium garden with serene pathways and shaded seating areas, while a raised ocean pool provides a sanctuary for relaxation. Dubai Islands is strategically positioned to ensure easy access to Dubai’s world-class attractions and international transport links. The launch of Bay Grove Residences marks the latest in a string of successful launches for Dubai Islands, with market appetite increasing for premium waterfront living and resort-style amenities.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Bay Grove Residences is our first residential offering to bring the allure of promenade living on Dubai Islands. At Nakheel, we have a rich legacy of crafting iconic waterfront developments that complement Dubai’s stunning coastline, and this project is no exception. Residents will experience a lifestyle defined by breathtaking beauty from verdant gardens and scenic views to a wealth of amenities that foster a vibrant coastal community. Our latest offering on Dubai Islands sets a benchmark for a new kind of waterfront living, catering to the needs of even the most discerning investors and homeowners.”

Bay Grove Residences is designed as a retreat from the urban hustle. Families and individuals can enjoy a variety of family-friendly entertainment, including children’s play areas, a clubhouse and a residents’ lounge, as well as a fully equipped fitness centre offering multipurpose training and yoga for all levels.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline, each one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment at Bay Grove Residences features elegant interiors and stunning private terraces. The ample living spaces are designed in a contemporary style with soft, soothing tones and warm, earthy wood grain accents, while the floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural daylight. Exquisite finishes enhance the overall aesthetic of the large bedrooms, and most boast an ensuite primary bathroom and wardrobe space. In the kitchen, engineered stone countertops and carefully crafted, spacious lacquer cabinetry blend style and functionality.

The four-bedroom duplexes and penthouses at Bay Grove Residences feature expansive terraces that offer stunning vistas of the city skyline and tranquil waters, and are meticulously designed to maximise space, comfort and sophistication.

The development of Dubai Islands is in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that offers a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s urban development with a key focus on sustainability while at the same time enabling economic growth through an organic expansion of the population. Dubai Islands comprises five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres and 20 kilometres of beaches. It offers beachfront living encompassing luxurious resorts and culture hubs within 20 minutes of Downtown Dubai as well as key locations, including Dubai International Airport and marine ports. Residents of Bay Grove Residences will enjoy easy access to the heart of Dubai via the new Infinity Bridge, connecting them to the city's most popular neighbourhoods and landmarks.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Dubai Properties, Meraas, Nakheel and Meydan, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay, 1/JBR, La Vie, and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon, and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer, Villa Amalfi and others.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.