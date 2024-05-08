Nakheel Developments contracted with ES Engineering Solutions to play a consulting role in sustainable buildings and environmentally friendly buildings and to provide LEED certification services in Double Two Tower project in New Administrative Capital, as part of the company’s plan to offer projects that meet sustainability standards.

The contract was signed by Maged Al-Tabbakh, General Manager and Founding Partner of Nakheel Developments, and Amgad Khattab, CEO of ES Engineering Solutions, in the presence of officials from both companies.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Nakheel Developments Said Gebily stated that introducing projects that meet sustainability standards not only falls within the requirements of Administrative Capital for Urban Development company, but is also part of Nakheel’s plan to keep pace with global developments in constructing projects that comply with environmental sustainability standards. Accordingly, the company assigned ES Engineering Solutions as one of the leading companies specializing in sustainability.

He pointed out that ES Engineering Solutions was contracted to obtain the LEED certificate and supervise the construction of the project to be environmentally friendly and sustainable, as it specializes in achieving this goal, as conforming to international standards in sustainability enhances investment value of the project and makes it attractive to international companies and brands.

He added that ES Engineering Solutions is the leading company specializing in LEED certifications in Egypt. It works in green and sustainable buildings and provides consulting and educational services in this field. It provides consultations in field of green and sustainable buildings and accredited certificates such as LEED, EDGE, and WELL. Additionally, the company provides consulting services and certificates in areas of sustainable design, construction and operation.

He explained that the Double Two Tower project is located in one of the most distinguished locations in MU7 area at New Administrative Capital. The project comprises commercial and administrative units as well as serviced apartments, located on 9,000 sqm, where the company is working at full capacity to take advantage of the project location and provide an investment architectural model and a huge edifice in New Capital’s Central Business District.

