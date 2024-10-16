Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast, and United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC) appointed as contractors to develop 723 luxurious Beach and Coral Collection villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali.

The scope of work also includes the comprehensive development of infrastructure and vibrant public spaces within the six fronds.

The development of Palm Jebel Ali supports the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and supports the Leadership’s vision for the future of the Emirate.

Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded three major contracts, collectively valued at more than AED 5 billion, for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali, scheduled for completion by late 2026.

The contracts, awarded to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC), mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of this landmark waterfront destination in Dubai. The scope of work under the three contracts includes the construction of 723 luxurious Beach Collection and Coral Collection villas with exclusive beach frontage across six fronds (Fronds K, L, M, N, O, and P) in addition to the comprehensive development of world-class infrastructure and vibrant public spaces within the respective fronds on Palm Jebel Ali.

Palm Jebel Ali will set a new standard for waterfront living, and residents can look forward to a diverse selection of five- and six bedroom Beach Collection villas, numbering 539 in total, and 184 opulent Coral Collection villas boasting seven bedrooms, each meticulously crafted with a choice of eight distinct architectural styles for the Beach Collection villas and eight styles for the Coral Collection villas. The luxury villas feature expansive built-up areas ranging from 8,000 to 15,000 square feet. The construction of the waterfront residences will be complemented by the simultaneous development of a network of roads, seamlessly integrated utilities and verdant landscaping, all designed to elevate the community living experience for residents, families and visitors in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Setting a global benchmark in waterfront living, Palm Jebel Ali is one of Nakheel’s most visionary projects and offers an exceptional breadth of lifestyle amenities, significantly contributing to the future growth of Dubai over the next few decades. Revealed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Palm Jebel Ali supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Palm Jebel Ali represents the pinnacle of waterfront living and reflects Dubai’s vision of growth and prosperity. It is set to contribute significantly to the emirate's economic development, attracting investment and tourism for years to come. Partnering with Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and UNEC on the prestigious Palm Jebel Ali project reflects our commitment to developing and delivering the highest standard of living experiences available in the market."

Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman, Ginco General Contracting LLC, added: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate and build on the mutual success we have achieved in numerous previous projects, with the recent award of Palm Jebel Ali - Fronds O and P. At the core of our values are professionalism, commitment and, most importantly, the power of strong partnerships. Ginco has always invested in the right collaborations, and our continued partnership with Dubai Holding Real Estate is a true testament to our strategic vision and ongoing journey of success.”

Batchu Sagar, Chief Executive Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji, stated: "Being selected as a partner in building luxury villas at Palm Jebel Ali is an honour, giving us the opportunity to create a beachfront community that embodies luxury and tranquillity. At Shapoorji Pallonji, we are dedicated to quality, safety and delivering a serene retreat with stunning waterfront views. We will work closely with Dubai Holding Real Estate to ensure timely completion and meet the highest expectations.”

Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman, United Engineering Construction (UNEC), said: “We are deeply honoured to be part of the prestigious Palm Jebel Ali development, a project that symbolises innovation, growth and vision. Our collaboration with Dubai Holding Real Estate marks the beginning of what we believe will be a remarkable success. Together, we look forward to building tomorrow’s legacy and achieving great milestones in the process.”

The latest villa construction contracts follow previous contracts awarded earlier this year for the commencement of infrastructure, public access roads and marine works on Palm Jebel Ali.

Ginco General Contracting will deliver 197 villas on Fronds O and P. Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast will undertake the construction of 275 villas on Fronds M and N, while UNEC will lend its expertise to the development of Fronds K and L, constructing 251 villas in total.

The awarding of these construction contracts is key to advancing Palm Jebel Ali's vision as a major residential and leisure destination with a progressive approach to contemporary urban planning practices. Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, which aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan's goal of expanding public beach access.

When complete, the landmark development will feature several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Residents and visitors will enjoy an abundance of recreational spaces, catering to a diverse array of lifestyles and interests. Embracing the latest in smart city technologies and sustainable practices, Palm Jebel Ali will also provide a suite of mobility options to ensure seamless connectivity for residents, visitors, and communities.

Nakheel’s projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality, and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.

