Riyadh: Najm for Insurance Services has launched a new “virtual visit” channel that allows its customers to make video calls with customer service representatives through Najm’s website.

This comes within the framework of Najm’s efforts to improve customer experience and meet their expectations by providing high-quality services in accordance with the highest standards, relying on the use of digital technologies for easy access to the company’s services anytime and anywhere.

The "virtual visit" currently offers a variety of services, including submitting objections to accident reports, providing claims services, and handling post-accident procedures.

It also features an interactive dashboard that delivers a transparent and satisfying experience for customers. Additionally, the "virtual visit" enables seamless file exchange between customers and service representatives which leads to enhance service efficiency and ensure prompt responses.

Commenting on the service, Najm CEO, Mr. Mohammed Y. Al Shehri, stated: “The Virtual Visit channel aligns with Najm's strategic goals of automating services and enhancing our digital infrastructure to offer customers innovative solutions. Since its launch in May 2024, the virtual visit has seen impressive engagement, with the number of users increasing by over 1000%. Furthermore, around 94% of participants expressed their satisfaction with the service.

With just one click, the virtual visit allows customers to complete all their transactions from home, work, or wherever they are, simplifying their journey to access our services. This saves them time and effort, while reducing the need to go to our branches. Furthermore, responding to customer requests and completing transactions has become faster and easier, especially since this service is available even during holidays.”, He added.

Al Shehri encouraged the insured customers and those impacted by traffic accidents to make use of the "virtual visit" service available directly through Najm's website. This eliminates the need for other virtual communication apps, guiding users with simple, clear steps for a seamless and convenient experience. He also emphasized that the service prioritizes confidentiality and privacy, fully adhering to current laws and regulations. Additionally, Al Shehri pointed out that Najm company is actively working to enhance the virtual visit service by adding new features.

Najm for insurance services is a closed and unlisted joint stock company established in 2007. It aims to empower the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services to citizens, residents, and visitors in more than 40 cities and provinces around the Kingdom, with a skilled workforce and with a Saudization rate of up to 98%.