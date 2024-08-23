"El-Danasoury": "We are Studying New Investment Opportunities in East Cairo, and the State's Infrastructure Projects have Reflected Positively on the Volume of Urban Development"



"Farag": The first phase of "NAIA Bay" project in Ras El Hekma will be delivered in 2025, spanning an area of 470,400 square meters.



Naia Developments announced a significant increase in its investments in Egypt reaching EGP 46 billion, as part of its ambitious expansion plans for the coming period, and continued development in its land portfolio, which amounts to 252 acres, distributed between West Cairo and Ras El Hekma- North Coast.



Naia held a press conference to unveil its future strategies, highlighting the remarkable achievements of its flagship projects, Naia Bay in Ras El Hekma and Naia West in New Zayed City.



Engineer Hisham El-Danasoury, CEO of Naia Developments, said that the company is keen to creating thriving communities that cater to the needs of modern families. He added that the company has succeeded since its launch in 2021 in gaining the trust of many local and international customers and partners, which has had a significant impact on the level of quality within the company's projects.



El-Danasoury emphasized that Naia has intensified its activity in the Egyptian real estate market during the past period to implement its strategic plan towards providing different development experiences for all customers, aligning with the government’s efforts to drive urban development. He highlighted Naia’s commitment to providing integrated communities with world-class amenities and services.



El-Danasoury stated that Naia is exploring new investment opportunities in East Cairo, leveraging the government’s infrastructure development initiatives. El-Danasoury noted that the new Fouka Road has significantly reduced travel time to Naia Bay, making it more accessible for residents, as the distance between Cairo and El Alamein has become only 140 kilometers instead of nearly 240 kilometers.



Mohamed Farag, Vice Chairman for the Commercial Sector at Naia Developments, provided more details about the company’s projects. Naia Bay offers a distinguished experience on the best coastal front in Ras El Hekma spanning 470,400 square meters, offering a diverse range of properties including villas, twinhouses, townhouses and chalets. The project features stunning waterfront views and world-class amenities.



Farag confirmed that the first phase of the project will be delivered in 2025, as the company is keen to adhere to the project's timetables, highlighting that it is distinguished by its professional planning and the highest quality standards in execution. In addition, it offers all amenities through collaboration with top designers and partners in the field, most notably EIGhoneimi Architects and the world-renowned Crystal Lagoons company, which is implementing innovative crystal lagoons. The project also includes a commercial center, an entertainment area, restaurants, and more.



Farag announced the launch of “Fira” new luxurious phase of standalone villas dedicated to independent villas of various areas. “Fira” boasts a strategic leveling design that allow each of them to have a direct view of the sea, providing its residents with breathtaking views and complete privacy.



Farag also emphasized Naia’s commitment to excellence which is evident in its choice of partners. The company has collaborated with renowned architects and designers to create exceptional living environments. He announced that Naia has partnered with Accor, a world leading hospitality group and one of the top 3 operators globally, to manage two hotels within Naia Bay under the Swissôtel and Swissôtel Residence brands. These hotels, scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2027, will be the first of their kind in Ras El Hekma.



Regarding Naia West project, Farag said that it extends over an area of 140 acres in a location that is only minutes away from the heart of 6th of October and Sheikh Zayed Cities, adding that the project was designed in cooperation with Raafat Miller, a leading company in the field of comprehensive design and management consulting in the Middle East.



Farag revealed that the company is launching a new residential area called Alana which has already generated significant interest, with sales reaching 2 billion Egyptian pounds even before the official launch, adding that the finishing of Alana units has been assigned to Kyme Alchemy, one of the leading companies in the field of design.