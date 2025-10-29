Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Nahdi Medical Company (“Nahdi” or “the Company”), Saudi Arabia’s leading purpose-driven healthcare and wellbeing Company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 (“Q3 2025”) and for the nine months of 2025 (“9M 2025”).



Nahdi continued to sustain its growth momentum through the nine months of 2025, reflecting consistent execution of its strategy across core and emerging business lines. The Company remained steadfast in its commitment to “Winning with Guests” by delivering exceptional experiences and personalized healthcare solutions that address their evolving needs and lifestyles.



In the third quarter of 2025, Nahdi delivered a solid performance, marking another period of growth and operational excellence. Revenue increased by 4.6% year-on-year, showcasing strength across Retail, Healthcare, and UAE businesses. The quarter’s results reflect the strong execution of Nahdi’s omnichannel and omnihealth strategies. Gross profit grew by 11.3%, outpacing revenue growth, resulting in margin expansion of 230bps driven by an improved product mix and strong growth in Private Label. Operating profit expanded at a faster pace delivering 6.7% growth versus same quarter last year, underscoring strong performance despite continued investment in new pharmacy openings, healthcare and UAE expansions as well as investments in Wasfaty readiness. The operating profit growth was driven by higher sales performance and disciplined cost management. Net profit landed at SAR 161 million, which remained strong despite a decline of 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to the release of a one-time item recorded in the same quarter last year. Excluding this impact, net profit grew by 8.0%, year-on-year.



For the nine months ended 30 September 2025, Nahdi delivered robust growth, with total revenue of SAR 7,624 million, up 7.6% year-on-year, driven by strong Retail performance, Healthcare expansion, and UAE operations. Gross profit grew ahead of revenue, leading to a 20 bps improvement in gross margin, which reached 37.4%. Operating profit rose by 5.5% to SAR 718 million, underscoring Nahdi’s ability to deliver operating earnings growth while advancing its strategic expansion initiatives. Net profit amounted to SAR 655 million, reflecting a 1.2% decline, primarily due to the impact of a one-time item released in the same period last year, as well as higher interest in lease liabilities driven by the Company’s accelerating business expansion. EBITDA grew by a solid 8.0%, reflecting the Company’s ability to drive profitability while continuing to invest strategically in future growth. This robust performance demonstrates the underlying strength and resilience of Nahdi’s business model, highlighting a forward-looking investment momentum built on disciplined execution and sustainable value creation.



The Retail business remained the key growth driver, posting a 5.7% year-on-year revenue increase, supported by solid performance in both the Pharma and Front Shop segments. The online channel maintained its strong trajectory, contributing 25.8% of total retail revenue, compared to 22.3% in the same period last year, underscoring continued success in digital engagement and omni-channel integration. Nahdi’s Private Label portfolio sustained exceptional growth, with sales rising by 43.1% and contributing 17.0% of total revenue, up from 12.6% in the same period last year. This reflects strengthening guest trust in Nahdi’s differentiated, locally manufactured products tailored to their needs and wellbeing aspirations.



The company continued expanding its retail footprint with 71 new pharmacies opened across Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the nine months, bringing the total pharmacy count to 1,218. This network growth reinforces Nahdi’s commitment to accessibility, operational excellence, and guest-centric innovation.



The Healthcare business continued its robust expansion, achieving 79.4% year-on-year revenue growth, supported by the opening of new polyclinics, two in Riyadh and one in Abha. With 13 polyclinics now operating across nine cities, Nahdi continues to strengthen its role in advancing accessible, community-based healthcare across the Kingdom.



Meanwhile, the UAE business delivered 39.4% revenue growth, fueled by the opening of 14 additional new pharmacies and an enhanced presence across all major Emirates. This reflects ongoing execution of Nahdi’s regional growth strategy and its commitment to serving Emirati guests through trusted, localized health and wellbeing offerings.



Nahdi’s performance in the nine months of 2025 underscores the strength of its business model, the resilience of its operations, and the successful execution of its strategic priorities. The Company continues to advance its Retail operations, while investing in Healthcare and regional businesses, further strengthening its competitive position in a dynamic market. At the same time, Nahdi is making steady progress toward its ambition of becoming a leading national healthcare player, integrating its omni-channel and omni-health platforms to deliver a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem.



As Nahdi looks ahead to the final quarter of 2025 and beyond, it remains committed to accelerating investments in innovation, digital transformation, and healthcare infrastructure, driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value for guests, shareholders, and the broader community.