UAE – NAGA, the all-in-one financial platform, has joined forces with legendary boxer Mike Tyson to launch its new branding campaign, “NAGA: Your Go-to App for Everything Money.”

In a humorous “slice of life” video, audiences see Mike Tyson discovering the simplicity of using NAGA, compared to the hassle of using the “old ways” and juggling multiple apps. With NAGA, he can manage his entire financial life—from trading and copy trading to investing, crypto management and making payments**—all in one app.

The campaign builds on NAGA’s recent milestones, including a unified website, a partnership with Borussia Dortmund, and the launch of a unique trading app within Telegram. With Mike Tyson as the face of the campaign, NAGA aims to inspire traders and investors worldwide to take control of their financial futures.

In the “It’ll Knock You Out” video, Tyson brings his strength and humor to show how users can streamline and empower their financial journeys using NAGA’s intuitive platform.Exciting Offers and Engagement Opportunities

To celebrate the campaign launch, NAGA will be giving users in select regions access to unique welcome offers of free shares*, adding even more value to their “Everything Money” experience.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of NAGA, commented:

“We are thrilled to work with Mike Tyson on this exciting campaign. Mike represents strength, resilience and success —qualities that are at the core of NAGA’s mission. We’re committed to making ‘Everything Money’ accessible and straightforward, uniting trading, investing, copy trading, crypto and payments** in one powerful app.”

A Community-Driven Financial Hub

NAGA provides a community where users can share insights, discuss strategies, learn and copy top traders through its Social Trading features, creating a collaborative and supportive market experience. With a strong offering, educational resources, promotions and cashbacks, NAGA offers tools and support to empower users at every step of their financial journey.

The “Your Go-to App for Everything Money” campaign kicks off today with high-energy ads and digital content featuring Mike Tyson, inspiring users to manage their finances with confidence. The campaign will reach audiences through a 360-degree strategy, including TV and Out-of-Home ads in key regions such as Germany, the UAE, and Latin America.

Discover how NAGA’s "Everything Money" hub can support and elevate your financial journey.

Explore naga.com/mike today.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

**Cryptocurrencies are offered via NAGA X Ltd. Payments are offered via NAGA Pay GmbH.

***Promotions are not applicable to European Residents.