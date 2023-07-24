Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Nafisa Shams Academy for Arts and Crafts, one of the organisations supported by Community Jameel Saudi Foundation, launched an online e-learning platform to expand its offerings and provide remote training to a wider audience with more flexible schedules. Notably, the Academy obtained accreditation from the National eLearning Center, the regulatory body for certifying e-learning institutions and programs in Saudi Arabia. The license recognises the Academy's capability and readiness to deliver online education and training programs, in accordance with best practices and national standards.

Launching the new platform is in line with Nafisa Shams Academy’s strategy that focuses on empowering Saudi women in the arts and crafts fields through training and education. The Academy delivers a host of training programmes to develop skills and abilities, supporting women in establishing their own businesses, and achieving financial sustainability. It also supports Vision 2030’s goals, including strengthening women’s participation in the labor market, aligning academic outputs with the labor market needs, and developing the youth’s skills.

Dr. May Taibah, Nafisa Shams Academy’s Director, said: “At Nafisa Shams Academy, we strive to harness the latest technology trends to facilitate access to our training services. In line with the continuous change in customers’ behaviors and preferences, we launched a digital transformation strategy leveraging advanced technology solutions to provide our trainees with more educational and training opportunities. We are pleased today to launch Nafisa Shams Academy’s online portal and we are proud of the accreditation from the Kingdom’s National eLearning Center, which confirms our readiness to provide online training in accordance with the national standards.”

Najlaa Yousef Safdar, Digital Development Manager at Nafisa Shams Academy, said: “While designing the online platform, all seven required standards of the regulatory authorities were taken into consideration. These cover leadership, technology, qualification and support, design, engagement, justice, and accessibility. We have developed a strong infrastructure to accommodate all of the needs of e-learning materials. In addition, we have applied accessibility standards, adhered to the requirements of intellectual property rights and copyrights, observed fair use and data privacy guidelines, and followed universal design principles for education.”

Nafisa Shams Academy of Arts and Crafts was established in 2006 under the umbrella of Community Jameel Saudi (or Abdul Latif Jameel Community Service Programs at the time). It was named after the wife of the late founder of the group, Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel. The Academy works hands in hand with Nafisa Shams Company, which specializes in traditional arts and crafts manufacturing, to provide a comprehensive empowering ecosystem that enables women to contribute to Saudi’s economic and social development in the Kingdom. Since its establishment, the Academy has trained more than 17,000 beneficiaries in various fields.

About Nafisa Shams

Nafisa Shams is an organisation that provides a comprehensive empowering ecosystem that enables women to contribute to Saudi’s economic and social development. It includes under its umbrella an academy and a company that specialises in traditional arts and crafts training and manufacturing, respectively. The Nafisa Shams Academy focuses on offering training courses in the areas of crafts, arts, and digital competencies, which were designed to equip women with the needed skills for the labour market. Meanwhile, the Nafisa Shams Company operates as a high-end manufacturing hub for a wide range of production lines, including textiles, fine art, and leather crafts. The company’s products are sold in bulk through our B2B channels or at retail through our online store.

About Community Jameel Saudi

In 1945, the late Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameel established a commitment to giving back to society, spearheading philanthropic initiatives, and launching social welfare programs. Decades of dedication to philanthropy led to the formation of Abdul Latif Jameel Community Services Programs in 2003. Building on the foundation of nurturing societal growth, Community Jameel Saudi, a dedicated entity spearheading societal and developmental programs supporting socio-economic development, was established in 2010.

Community Jameel Saudi is committed to supporting Saudi communities through strategic development pillars focused on Competency Development, Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurs Advancement, Community Wellbeing, Science and Technology, Preserving the Environment, Inspiring Innovation, Continuous Development of Education and Humanitarian Initiatives.