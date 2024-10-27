Nabt, a pioneering agritech startup, is streamlining Saudi Arabia’s fresh produce supply chain, aligning with Merak Capital’s focus on supporting innovative technologies that drive national growth.

Nabt is part of the Sunbolah FoodTech Accelerator, which is a program by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture that fosters innovative companies in the agricultural sector.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nabt, a pioneering Saudi agritech startup, has successfully closed a SAR 5.63 million (USD 1.5 million) seed investment round in Q3 2024, led by Merak Capital, a technology-focused investment firm, with the participation of key angel investors.

This funding will enable Nabt to accelerate product development and expand its market reach, supporting efforts to transform Saudi Arabia’s fresh produce ecosystem. Founded in 2022, Nabt operates a B2B marketplace connecting farmers directly with businesses, promoting transparency, efficiency, and sustainability. These initiatives contribute to food security in the Kingdom and align with the objectives of achieving self-sufficiency in food production.

Nabt has been actively involved in the Sunbolah FoodTech Accelerator, a specialized program launched earlier this year by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) that aims to support entrepreneurs by providing a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth in the agricultural sector.

Moreover, Nabt participated in the program’s organized visit to Paris, which was aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of the food technology industry in Europe. As part of this visit, the program included a visit to SIAL Paris 2024, providing an invaluable opportunity for Nabt to engage with industry experts, gain insights, and expand its network within the international food technology arena.

Abdullah Altamami, Founder and CEO of Merak Capital commented: "At Merak Capital, our commitment lies in harnessing Nabt's technology platform to revolutionize the fresh produce industry in the Kingdom. The investment aligns seamlessly with our core mission of championing innovative startups with a strong focus on technology. We are enthusiastic about Nabt's potential to create a substantial impact in the agriculture sector. Our collaboration with them perfectly aligns with our overarching objective of investing in companies that offer technological solutions in the FoodTech sector, thereby enhancing food security and sustainability in the region.”

Dr. Ali Alsabhan, General Manager of Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture added: "It has been inspiring to witness Nabt’s evolution throughout the Sunbolah Foodtech Accelerator program. Their passion for innovation and dedication to solving real-world challenges are commendable. As a GM, I believe that Nabt is aligned with the strategic goals and objectives for the agriculture sector within the Ministry. I have no doubt they will lead the charge in Foodtech and create meaningful change.”

Abdullah Alotaibi, Founder and CEO of Nabt, stated: “We extend our gratitude to Merak Capital, our angel investors, and Sunbolah Foodtech Accelerator program for their confidence in our vision. We are committed to transforming the fresh produce supply chain through transparency and sustainability. This investment will enable us to leverage technology to enhance food security and support local farmers, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030. We look forward to making a meaningful impact in the agricultural sector.”

Nabt is strategically positioned within Saudi Arabia's agricultural sector, which is estimated at USD 18.77 billion in 2024 and expected to reach USD 24.14 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.20% during this period. Nabt aims to leverage emerging opportunities by facilitating the connection between farmers and businesses. The primary objective is to enhance and uphold Saudi Arabia’s food security by establishing a robust infrastructure for fresh produce, thereby contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of attaining food security and economic diversification. This proactive approach is poised to bolster their market presence, fostering an innovative agricultural sector.

Merak Capital, the leading firm in this investment round, has expanded its portfolio across various innovative sectors, including transportation, sustainable agriculture, and e-commerce—focusing on technology that supports national development initiatives.

About Nabt

Nabt is a Saudi agritech startup founded in 2022 that operates a B2B marketplace connecting farmers directly with businesses. Committed to enhancing food security and sustainability in the Kingdom, Nabt leverages technology to promote transparency, efficiency, and a more resilient fresh produce supply chain.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is an investment firm focused on technology opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Merak is built on deep technology research and understanding, staying at the forefront of digital trends, and finding investment opportunities aligned with adoption cycles from different sectors, locally, regionally, and globally. The firm aims to partner with the builders of tomorrow in leading technological transformations, unlocking new markets and opportunities for growth, where innovation, fueled by the entrepreneurial spirit, shapes our future.