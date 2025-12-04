Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nabt, the innovative Saudi agritech modernizing the fresh-produce ecosystem, today announced the closing of a USD 3.4 million Seed Extension round, bringing the company’s total funding to USD $5 million (SAR 18.8 million).The round was led by SHG Group, with continued backing from Merak Capital and a number of distinguished angel investors, reflecting strong investor confidence in Nabt’s growth trajectory and mission.

The announcement was made at the signing ceremony during the annual Sunbola program event under the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA), marking the completion of the Seed Extension round. The signing ceremony was attended by Abdullah Alotaibi, CEO, Nabt; Ohman AlHokail, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Merak Capital; and Mohammed Al-Garafi, CEO, SHG Group.

Nabt is building the physical and digital infrastructure for Saudi Arabia’s fresh-produce sector — enabling farmers to improve profitability, helping businesses secure consistent high-quality supply, and advancing the Kingdom’s food security.

From its operational warehouse hub—where fulfilment, sorting, and last-mile cold-chain logistics connect farmers directly with commercial buyers—the startup recently launched Nabt Online Auction, facilitating large-scale produce trading across the Kingdom.

Alongside its auction platform, Nabt Intel delivers real-time price and market-demand intelligence, empowering farmers to maximize crop value and giving businesses live access to market data to make smarter, more competitive decisions.

The newly secured capital will support Nabt’s expansion into additional Saudi cities, broaden its fresh-produce portfolio, grow its nationwide customer network, and reinforce its operational infrastructure, thereby increasing market access for farmers across the Kingdom.

Abdullah Alotaibi, Founder & CEO of Nabt, said: “In just two years, Nabt has proven that building transparent and efficient infrastructure for fresh produce is not only possible, but essential. Our vision aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 - empowering farmers, strengthening food security, and building lasting infrastructure for sustainable agriculture. With this investment, we’re scaling that vision beyond borders, developing a model that not only serves the Kingdom but sets a benchmark for the wider region and global markets.”

To support this ecosystem, Nabt is growing a network of fulfillment centers across Saudi Arabia designed for fresh-produce sorting, grading, packaging, cold storage, and temperature-controlled logistics, with operations in Riyadh and new hubs rolling out in other major cities. These centers enable farmers to deliver consistent quality at scale while allowing businesses to source fresh produce more reliably and efficiently.

Mohammed Al Garafi, Founder & Chairman of SHG Group, stated: “The closing of Nabt’s Seed Extension marks an important milestone in the national investment ecosystem we are committed to advancing at SHG.

Nabt represents a pioneering Saudi model that bridges technology with agricultural production, offering integrated solutions that enhance food security and elevate supply-chain efficiency.

Our support for Nabt reflects our belief that local innovation is the cornerstone of building sustainable and globally competitive sectors—and that Saudi entrepreneurs have the ability to turn ambition into reality.”

Othman Alhokail, Founder and Managing Partner at Merak Capital, commented: “The fresh produce supply chain has long been constrained by fragmentation and limited visibility. Nabt is addressing these gaps with a digital foundation, improving price discovery, and giving farmers direct access to markets that were previously out of reach. This is the kind of structural modernization that creates lasting productivity gains and strengthens the broader economy. Anchored by Abdullah Alotaibi’s vision and ambitious roadmap for Nabt, we are proud to double down as the company continues to scale.”

With the fresh-produce market valued at USD $19 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD $24 billion by 2029, Nabt is strategically positioned to become the foundational infrastructure powering the Kingdom’s produce economy while driving sustainability, efficiency, and national food security.

About Merak Capital

Merak Capital is a Saudi-based multi-strategy investment firm focused on opportunities across multiple stages and industries. Built on deep technological insight and market research, Merak stays at the forefront of digital trends, identifying investments aligned with adoption cycles across sectors locally, regionally, and globally. The firm partners with visionary founders and enterprises driving transformation, unlocking new markets, and enabling sustainable growth where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit shape the future.

About SHG

SHG is a leading national investment and operating group that empowers strategic sectors through high-impact investments and value-driven partnerships, supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic growth and advancing Vision 2030 objectives.



About Nabt

Nabt is a Saudi agritech company building physical and digital infrastructure that connects farmers directly with businesses, creating transparent, tech-driven trade in fresh produce. Through its B2B platform, online auction solutions, fulfilment centers, and market intelligence tools, Nabt empowers farmers to access wider markets, operate more profitably, and contribute to a stronger and more resilient agricultural ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

