Dubai: Nabni Developments has confirmed the complete sell-out of its newest residential project, Nabni Avenue 7 in Dubai’s Al Furjan community. All units were sold within weeks of construction starting, reflecting the strong demand for quality homes in the area and continued confidence in the company’s developments.

The strong momentum began ahead of launch, with 65% of all units reserved before the official construction announcement in December 2025. This early response highlights the rising appeal of Al Furjan and trust in the company’s ability to deliver projects on time.

Nabni Avenue 7 is a 12-storey residential building featuring 166 one, two, and three‑bedroom apartments, with handover targeted for August 2027. As the flagship property in the Avenue series, the development blends a clean, urban design with light Art Deco influences and subtle Emirati architectural details. The building also offers the largest unit sizes in Al Furjan, ranging from 885.55 to 2,036.75 square feet.

Commenting on the milestone, Abdulrahman Alhelo Alsuwaidi, Co‑Founder and Chairman of Nabni Developments, said:

“The complete sell-out of Nabni Avenue 7 within a short period following the start of construction confirms the trust buyers place in our developments and the strong appeal of the Al Furjan community. The Avenue series has successfully attracted a broad segment of end users and investors who value quality, thoughtful design, and long-term livability. This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering projects with the highest standards of precision and integrity.”

Alsuwaidi added:

“The speed of sales highlights the strength of the project’s economic fundamentals, including its location, pricing strategy, unit sizes, and overall development model. Our focus remains on delivering residential assets with sustainable investment value, supported by disciplined cost management, strategic site selection, and design that balances market appeal with long-term demand, ensuring the project’s competitiveness at and beyond handover.”

Nabni Avenue 7 reflects the company’s continued focus on combining refined living with long-term value. The development is supported by efficient cost planning, direct global sourcing, and a strong commitment to construction quality. Residents will benefit from a selection of modern amenities, including separate adult and children’s pools, a fully equipped gym, a residents’ lounge, a Ghaf tree garden, a children’s play area, a jogging track, and a designated barbecue area.

With the sell-out of Avenue 7, Nabni’s total investment in Al Furjan has reached AED 800 million, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the community. As of December 2025, Nabni has delivered five buildings generating over AED 1.2 billion in sales, with three additional projects currently under development. This further strengthens the company’s position as a developer focused on steady, sustainable growth.

The success of Nabni Avenue 7 follows the strong launch of Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Business Bay in May 2025, the company’s flagship ultra-luxury project. The development represents the first standalone Waldorf Astoria branded residence outside the United States, underscoring Nabni’s expanding presence in the global luxury real estate market.

About Nabni Developments

Nabni Developments is a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on delivering well-designed, high-quality residential and hospitality projects. The company is committed to creating long-term value through thoughtful planning, disciplined cost management, and a strong focus on construction excellence. Nabni’s portfolio includes luxury branded residences, mid-rise communities, and lifestyle-driven developments across key areas of Dubai.