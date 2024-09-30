Al Jalila Foundation, in partnership with The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, announces the continuation of the “Nabadat” campaign

The 2024 campaign will offer care to 50 patients, including children and adults, comprising both UAE nationals and expats

Launched in 2012 in Dubai, the campaign has provided specialized cardiac treatment for children in different parts of the world

Harnessing the power of Dubai Health’s Care and Giving missions, the campaign aims to provide compassionate care that transforms lives of many patients and their families.

Dubai, UAE: In celebration of World Heart Day, observed annually on September 29, Dubai Health has announced the launch of the 2024 edition of the ‘Nabadat’ campaign. This long-standing campaign is dedicated to providing life-saving heart treatments for patients with congenital heart defects, reflecting Dubai Health’s commitment to putting patients first in all its endeavors.

Now under Dubai Health, the campaign has expanded to include adults, reaffirming its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for all. Driven by the Al Jalila Foundation, which leads Dubai Health’s giving mission, and in partnership with The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the 2024This year, the campaign aims to provide life-saving treatment for 50 patients in need of cardiac care. Specialized medical teams in Dubai Health Hospitals will perform critical cardiac surgeries and catheterizations for children and adults who cannot afford treatment for congenital heart defects. By delivering comprehensive care, including surgeries and post-surgical support, Nabadat continues to transform lives and bring hope to families in need.

Since the campaign's inception, Nabadat has delivered over 2,500 free surgeries, 6,000 medical screenings, and compassionate care across 45 treatment campaigns in nine countries with the support of over 300 healthcare professionals.

Salih Zahir Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, said, “This campaign is a practical embodiment of our wise leadership's directives in providing essential treatment for children suffering from congenital heart defects worldwide. Nabadat was launched in Dubai as a charitable and compassionate campaign to treat children's hearts, both domestically and internationally. We aspire to treat the maximum number of children and adults across various regions globally to fulfil this ambitious humanitarian vision.”

Al Mazrouei emphasized that the foundation covers all costs associated with the operations conducted during campaigns held within and outside the country, providing the necessary logistical support to cover treatments for as many children as possible. He explained that since its inception, the Nabadat campaign has expanded and carried out 45 campaigns in nine countries. The campaign has performed free surgeries for children both within the UAE and abroad, focussing on the areas with the greatest need.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of the Al Jalila Foundation, said, “We deeply appreciate the ongoing support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment for their continuous support of this campaign, whose long-standing partnership over the years reinforces the values of patient care and community service. At Al Jalila Foundation, we take great pride in leading Dubai Health’s giving mission which is centered around transforming lives. This year's Nabadat campaign, launched under Dubai Health for the first time, stands out as it has expanded to include both adults and children in need, ensuring that no one is left behind in receiving essential cardiac care. It reflects our broader commitment to making healthcare accessible to all, reinforcing our 'Patient First' promise.”

Speaking on World Heart Day, Salem bin Lahij, Director of Patient Care Programs at Dubai Health, said, “The Nabadat campaign represents hope and opportunity for families in need. Under Dubai Health, critical cardiac surgeries and catheterizations have been performed at Dubai Hospital and Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, delivering comprehensive, compassionate care that transforms lives and creates brighter futures. Each year, we strive to expand our reach, and by extending the campaign this year, we have performed surgeries to 25 more children and adults, aiming to treat a total of 50 patients by the end of the year. We are proud of what this campaign has achieved so far, and we will continue our commitment to utilizing all resources within our healthcare system to provide the highest levels of care."