Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Experience the allure of Naäma Beach Villas & Spa, a haven of indulgence set to unveil its treasures in the first quarter of 2024, gracing the shores of Fujairah on the enchanting east coast of the United Arab Emirates. This retreat, with 44 meticulously designed pool villas, promises a sanctuary of refinement, where tranquillity meets opulence.

These independent pool villas, ranging from 325sqm for one-bedroom sanctuaries to the grandeur of 1,050sqm for a beachfront four-bedroom retreat, offer expansive, lavish spaces. Whether choosing a single or double-storey residence, each villa is accompanied by dedicated butler service, cutting-edge in-room technology, and an opulent, calming décor meticulously crafted to enhance guest relaxation.

Indulge in world-class wellness at our exclusive spa, ESPA, where skincare formulation ingredients promote a holistic regimen designed to nurture the skin and the soul. When it comes to gastronomy, When it comes to gastronomy, guests will be warmly welcomed upon their arrival with a glass of bubbles at the Nafourah lounge, where they can enjoy a sense of relaxing atmosphere paired with aromas of freshly brewed coffee and an exquisite tea selection throughout their stay, ideal for a private moment or a cozy catch-up at any time of the day. Guests can savour sumptuous culinary delights at Aseela restaurant, offering an elegant and warm dining experience featuring charcoal-grilled meats and freshly-caught fish, or health-conscious options for active lifestyles. For daytime dining, the Amara Bar, nestled by the main swimming pool and close to the beach, serves international and local favourites within a space of coastal tranquillity. In-Villa dining transforms into curated experiences tailored to the guests’ desires, allowing for imaginative celebrations in the privacy of the villa.

Situated opposite Jazirah Al Aqqa, known as Snoopy Island, and framed by the majestic Hajjar mountains, Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is an idyllic retreat for couples or groups. With sunrise-facing views, this peaceful emirate offers a blissful escape from the city hustle, boasting some of the nation's finest hiking trails. As the sun sets behind the mountains, guests are invited to engage in beachfront leisure with water sports, or opt for a more active time with padel tennis and outdoor adventures amidst Fujairah's breathtaking landscape.

The Emirate of Fujairah offers a rich tapestry to explore, from historic mosques and castles to expansive nature areas teeming with bird and animal life in their natural habitat, and over 300 species of wildflowers dotting the mountain and desert landscapes, vibrant coral reefs just offshore playing host to tropical fish, turtles, and seahorses, with occasional sightings of dolphins, stingrays, and whale sharks.

For those seeking more than the enchantment within the property’s walls, Naäma Beach Villas & Spa crafts unique itineraries through bespoke excursions, designed to immerse guests in the history of the UAE at Al Bidya, one of its oldest mosques, in addition to sailing on private yacht charters, diving, and snorkelling adventures in the embrace of the Indian Ocean. A personalized journey awaits in this oasis of luxury and exploration.

About Naama Beach Villas & Spa

Naama Beach Villas & Spa is set on the west coast of the Indian Ocean in Fujairah. This peaceful emirate is only 90 minutes from Dubai, a journey that runs through dramatic deserts and soaring mountain scapes to reveal some of the Middle East’s most spectacular vistas. Naama Beach Villas and Spa feature the largest private luxury villas in the Emirate of Fujairah, and some of the largest in the United Arab Emirates. The décor for each of the 44 villas has been inspired by Fujairah’s rich history and soulful landscape and features a soothing caramel and cream palette, accented with Italian marbles and locally crafted woodwork.