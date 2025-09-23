Nawassy Developments announced its participation in the Cityscape Egypt 2025 exhibition, where it will present exclusive offers on units of its flagship residential project “Nest” in the Sixth Settlement. The offers include discounts of up to 25% on selected plans, with booking deposits starting from just 5%, and flexible payment options extending up to 12 years.

Eng. Ahmed Shadid, Chairman of Nawassy Developments, stated that the company’s participation in the exhibition aligns with its strategy to expand in the local market and provide innovative, modern housing solutions in strategic locations. He highlighted that the Nest project is one of the most prominent integrated residential developments in the Sixth Settlement, featuring modern unit designs that cater to diverse client needs.

Shadid explained that Nest carries an international design touch, crafted by world-renowned architect Raef Fahmi (Raef Fahmi Architects), with its concept inspired by the unique natural features of the land. The interiors were designed by Dr. Mona Hussein (MHDH), while the landscaping was created under the supervision of Dr. Tarek Sobhy (Oko Plan), offering residents a unique living experience that blends luxury with harmony in nature.

Meanwhile, Eng. Hossam Soliman, CEO and Managing Director of Nawassy Developments, emphasized that the Sixth Settlement is witnessing rapid urban development and integrated government infrastructure plans. Its strategic location near the New Administrative Capital and key roads such as the Suez Road and the Regional Ring Road makes it a promising investment destination for both clients and developers.

Soliman added that the company is preparing to launch a large-scale villa project in West Cairo, spanning 120 feddans with total investments of EGP 30 billion, scheduled for release in the last quarter of this year. The project will provide a luxury residential community to meet the rising demand for villas and upscale housing.

Targeting the Gulf Market

Reem Raafat, Chief Commercial Officer at Nawassy Developments, revealed that the company has developed a plan to strengthen its presence in international markets by participating in three major exhibitions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Doha during October and November. The aim is to promote Nawassy’s projects and attract Egyptian and Arab clients living in the Gulf who are seeking to invest in the Egyptian real estate market.

She noted that these exhibitions represent an important platform to reach a wide client base, especially with the increasing demand for Egyptian properties as a safe investment destination. She affirmed that the company will introduce exclusive offers and tailored payment plans during these events to meet the needs of this client segment.

Soliman also pointed out that this step aligns with the state’s strategy to promote Egyptian real estate exports and attract new foreign investments, stressing that the Egyptian market still enjoys strong investment opportunities amid ongoing development and urban expansion plans.

Delivery and Operation of 3sides Mall in 2026

The company is preparing to begin handing over units in its landmark commercial project “3sides Mall” in El Shorouk City, built on an area of 23,000 sqm with a total built-up area of 85,000 sqm, with full operations scheduled to start in 2026.

A Future Vision for Expansion

Soliman concluded by reaffirming Nawassy Development’s commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality real estate products that meet the aspirations of clients both inside and outside Egypt, while continuing its local and international expansion plans to strengthen its position as one of the leading developers in the Egyptian and regional markets.