Muscat: As one of Oman’s most established and diversified business conglomerates, Khimji Ramdas continues to strengthen its legacy of quality and service excellence with the launch of #MYWORKSPACE, a refreshed identity for its Office Furniture and Interior Fit-outs Division. This new chapter reflects the company’s commitment to redefining how workplaces are conceived, furnished, and experienced—creating environments that balance form and function to support the ambitions of today’s enterprises.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.Hitesh Akarte-COO KR Infrastructure Cluster said, “#MYWORKSPACE represents the evolution of how we perceive the spaces in which we work; it embodies a philosophy that design can elevate purpose and enhance performance. Every space tells a story, and through this transformation, we aim to translate functionality into feeling and structure into inspiration. Over the years, we’ve witnessed how thoughtfully designed environments enable people to think clearly, collaborate meaningfully, and perform at their best. . Our goal is to reimagine the modern workspace as a human-centered environment that nurtures both creativity and success.”

Mr.Anand Monis-HOD,KR interior fit outs and office furniture stated “ #MYWORKSPACE is devoted to creating workplaces that adapt to people rather than the other way around, blending aesthetics, comfort, and efficiency into a single, cohesive experience

He further added, “#MYWORKSPACE portfolio represents more than a collection of furniture—it is a design language that stands for refinement, purpose, and comfort. From contemporary workstations and executive desks to collaborative lounges, reception counters, and ergonomic seating, every element is created with intent—to harmonize aesthetics with performance. The product line celebrates craftsmanship and timeless appeal, offering a balance of durability and style.”

Mr.Samir Kale,Divisional Manager-KR interior fit outs and office furniture stated “The name says it all —# MYWorkspace is where ideas take shape and performance thrives.At #MYWORKSPACE, we don’t just prepare office spaces, we’re on a mission to redefine how people think about office furniture. We are all about providing office solutions that not only looks great but transforms your workspace into a ready-to-use environment designed for better performance, higher productivity, and a unique identity.”

He further added,”we have solutions across various price points and the products are being sourced from leading global supplier to meet the customer requirements brands such as Herman Miller,Maars,Knoll,Shaw,Espero,Godrej,etc”

He concluded by saying “from concept to completion,We provide fast-paced business world solutions by becoming your one-stop solution for all commercial workspace needs — whether it’s turnkey office fit-outs, office or healthcare furniture, special projects & storage solutions.”

With the launch of #MYWORKSPACE, the division reinforces its dedication to building environments that reflect the dynamic aspirations of the new age workforce. Rooted in trust and guided by experience, the brand encapsulates the enduring belief that well-designed spaces can transform how people work, connect, and thrive. As businesses continue to evolve, #MYWORKSPACE stands poised to shape the next chapter of workplace design in Oman—where every space becomes a reflection of ingenuity, character, and progress working.

