Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 7, 2022 – A new, universally accessible crane selection tool available to the lifting industry at no cost is now live at www.my-crane.com.



The independently-developed MYCRANE Selector tool allows users to quickly and easily identify the ideal crane for their lift, as well as the crane’s capacity and optimum configuration. It is the latest innovation from Dubai-based MYCRANE, a digital disruptor in the cranes and construction space.



Following extensive development and testing, the free tool is already loaded with technical data about crawler cranes and mobile cranes manufactured by Liebherr, Demag/Tadano, XCMG, Sany and Grove. Further cranes and manufacturers are being added on a continuous basis.



After inputting the radius, the height of the lift and the dimensions and weight of their cargo, clients can use the Selector tool to find the perfect equipment. They can then visit the procurement portal to search for the crane they need.



The MYCRANE team can also help if further engineering support is required, connecting clients with appropriate suppliers.



Commenting on the launch of the Selector, MYCRANE CEO Andrei Geikalo said: “Our mission is to innovate in order to make life easier for all those involved in the lifting industry, which is why we are introducing new tools such as this.



“Before any client can proceed with a lifting project, he first needs to determine which capacity crane should be used. By integrating official crane manufacturer charts, which detail the capacity of the crane in certain configurations, our Selector tool is able to identify the right equipment while also taking the customer’s cargo into consideration, and the position of the crane.



“Just as we have done with our digital crane rental tool, we have improved the work process for the customer. No longer do engineers at construction and lifting companies have to refer to physical crane charts to manually calculate the right crane configuration.



“Now, they can simply access MYCRANE to find the right crane for the task – and for free.”



Global manufacturers who wish to share their crane charts for future integration on the MYCRANE Selector tool are invited to make contact via: info@my-crane.com.



