Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE, the first global platform for online crane rental, has released a new mobile app to improve user experience for those on the go.

Among the features offered by the app – available for free download on the App Store and Google Play – are a more intuitive interface compared to web view, and the ability to receive instant push notifications to a mobile device.

It represents MYCRANE’s most intuitive user interface, including easy navigation and seamless communication for both crane rental providers and customers. It’s particularly suited for MYCRANE users on the move – whether on site, commuting to the office or travelling.



“The MYCRANE app has been developed in consultation with our customers and equipment partners around the world, and makes it easier than ever before to rent cranes online,” said Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE founder and CEO.



“This is another step on our mission to digitalise the crane industry by introducing productivity-boosting tools, and continuously making them more accessible. Whether it’s a new customer enquiry, or a response from a crane company, our app’s notifications mean you’ll never miss a thing.”



Taking the crane rental process online for the first time, and replacing the need to make cumbersome offline enquiries, the free-to-use MYCRANE platform makes cranes available for hire from professional crane rental partners. Based in Dubai, MYCRANE’s management team have vast industry experience, having worked at the world’s largest engineered heavy lifting companies.



After completing a simple and free registration, MYCRANE users are able to quickly and easily find lifting equipment using the platform, saving time and money as they do so. The MYCRANE customer base includes those active in a diverse range of industry sectors including renewable energy, petrochemical, construction and civil engineering.



For more information, or for free registration as a customer or crane rental company, visit www.my-crane.com.



Users can download the app at no cost by searching for ‘MYCRANE’ in the App Store or on Google Play.

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling crane rental companies or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity of up to 4,000 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.

