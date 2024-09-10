MYCRANE clients can access “world’s largest fleet of cranes”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MYCRANE, the first global platform for online crane rental, has celebrated a major milestone after recent supplier registrations pushed the platform’s inventory of lifting equipment above 10,000 machines.



“Our goal of assembling the world’s largest fleet of cranes was rather ambitious when we launched MYCRANE back in 2021 – however that is exactly what we have created,” said Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE founder and CEO.



“Thanks to the sustained efforts of our teams around the world, who have worked hard to communicate the benefits of digitalization to the crane industry, MYCRANE clients now have access to more than 10,000 lifting machines – the biggest fleet of cranes in the world.



“Whether you’re lifting hundreds of heavy modules or need a single crane for a short-term project, the MYCRANE team looks forward to helping you create safe, efficient and cost-effective lifting solutions with the right equipment for the job.”



Referencing the industry’s index of the world’s largest crane-owning companies – the June 2024 KHL IC100, which awards a “total maximum load moment rating” of all cranes in a company’s fleet – MYCRANE estimates that approximately 30% of the 100 fleet owners listed are registered on its platform.



In South Asia and the Middle East, 100% of the fleet owners appearing in the KHL IC100 are registered.



Official MYCRANE equipment providers, which now number over 1,100 companies, include renowned industry leaders such as Al Faris, Denzai Holdings, Hareket, Sanghvi Movers, Sarens, Sinopec Heavy Lifting & Transportation and Van Adringhem group.



Taking the crane rental process online for the first time, and replacing the need to make cumbersome offline enquiries, the free-to-use MYCRANE platform makes cranes available for hire from professional crane rental partners. Based in Dubai, MYCRANE’s management team have vast experience, having worked at the world’s largest engineered heavy lifting companies.



After completing a simple and free registration, MYCRANE users are able to quickly and easily find lifting equipment using the platform, saving time and money as they do so. The MYCRANE customer base includes those active in a diverse range of industry sectors including renewable energy, petrochemical, construction and civil engineering.



For more information, or for free registration as a customer or crane rental company, visit www.my-crane.com.

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing customers to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered asset owners.



Customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling crane rental companies or making multiple offline requests.



The digital platform, managed by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, provides access to cranes for hire with a capacity of up to 4,000 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, MYCRANE has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and crane rental companies.

