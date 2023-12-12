Luxury pet resort will board an extra 150 dogs and cats this festive season

Dubai, UAE: My Second Home, the world’s biggest indoor dog park and Dubai’s first and largest luxury pet resort, is gearing up to open its new, AED3.5 million centre exclusively for small dogs as it prepares for its busiest pet boarding period to date.

My Second Home will welcome an additional 150 dogs across its three Dubai facilities this Christmas and New Year, with some staying at its newest venue at Dubai Investments Park, opening this month.

The company has also teamed up teamed up with Harness Foods to offer a full traditional festive dinner for humans and their pets, for owners who are staying in the UAE. Prices are AED195 per person – with free meals for pets.

Paul Sowerby, Co-Founder of My Second Home, said: “We are ending what’s been a brilliant year by opening our third facility here in Dubai. Our new premises at DIP – which will welcome their first boarders this festive season – are a wonderful addition to our the original My Second Home, also at DIP, and our second venue at Al Quoz.

“This festive season will be our busiest yet for pet boarding, and we look forward to offering our usual home-from-home comforts across our three Dubai venues.

“Meanwhile, there’s also been a great response to our festive feast offer for dog owners and their pets. This unique partnership with Harness Foods is all part of our continued efforts to enhance services and features – for dogs and humans – at My Second Home.

