Muscat: NBO Muzn Islamic Banking offers a diverse range of eco-friendly credit cards that combine sustainability, global privileges and full Shari'ah compliance, designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customer segments.

Available in Gold, Platinum and Signature tiers, the cards are structured on Qardh Al Hasan principles and provide a host of premium services tailored for modern and responsible spending.

Commenting on the offers, Salima Obaid Al Marzooqi, Assistant General Manager – Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said, "At Muzn Islamic Banking, we are continuously reimagining how Islamic finance can meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our credit card is not only based on ethical banking principles but also reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability. By integrating global lifestyle benefits with Shari'ah-compliant financial solutions, we provide customers with a seamless way to align their values with their everyday choices. This is yet another step forward in our mission to deliver innovation that honours tradition while serving the needs of a dynamic, conscientious market."

The Gold Credit Card offers essential benefits including medical and travel assistance, car rental discounts and special hotel deals through Booking.com and Agoda. Likewise, the Platinum Credit Card includes additional privileges such as airport lounge access, exclusive offers through the Xperience with Entertainer app and enhanced travel privileges. Going further, the Signature Credit Card combines all the features of the Platinum Credit Card and further includes multi-trip travel insurance, concierge and chauffeur services, airport transfers and premium benefits on international bookings and rentals.

With these offers, Muzn Islamic Banking continues to expand its portfolio of purpose-driven products, offering customers choices that combine ethical finance with everyday convenience. For more information, visit www.muzn.om or contact 24770001.