Dubai-UAE: – As World Environment Day is marked across the globe, the Museum of the Future is championing a more sustainable future for all and urging its guests to make small changes to help safeguard the planet and its biodiversity.

The UN’s World Environment Day is marked annually on 5 June to highlight the importance of protecting the environment. As part of the day of reflection, the Museum of the Future is highlighting the everyday changes people can make to protect the planet and conserve its natural resources, for example using less water and using public transport.

Majed Almansoori , Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future, said: “We fully support what World Environment Day and are taking our own steps to contribute to protecting the environment, such as using plastic-free packaging and reusable shopping bags, and providing water dispensers to reduce the use of plastic bottles.”

He added: "Preserving the environment and promoting sustainability is a priority for us, in line with the UAE’s leadership’s directives to promote sustainable development. At the Museum of the Future, we deploy technology to help design the future and develop plans to respond to the current and future challenges facing the planet."

Not only are guests able to charge their electric vehicles while touring the museum, the number of car parking spaces is also limited to encourage the use of the autonomous Dubai Metro which is linked directly to the Museum through the Metro Link Bridge.

The museum places a heavy emphasis on sustainability. The building itself was designed in line with environmental and sustainability standards, the design is a sustainability model in its futuristic creativity. Also, it obtains a large percentage of its energy through solar panels that cover its facade, and it also contains a smart irrigation system dedicated to its garden, which contains more than 100 species of native, hardy plant species able to cope with Dubai’s hot climate. Most of the mound is covered in succulent species commonly found growing naturally in coastal areas in the Middle East. Moreover, the museum features entire areas dedicated to climate change, as well as outer space and the future of wellness.

In addition, the museum’s Future Talks series, featuring some of the world’s greatest scientific minds, aims to not only shine a light on the pressing environmental issues humanity faces, but also to host and foster dialogue, debate and activity that will contribute to a more sustainable future.

