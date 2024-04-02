Dubai: In a bid to bolster social solidarity through humanitarian and charitable initiatives, the Museum of the Future’s employees volunteered in distributing Iftar meals at Dubai Creek’s main Abra station, as part of the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) ‘Modes of Good’ initiative during the holy month of Ramadan.

This collaboration between the Museum of the Future and RTA is dedicated to giving back to the community and supporting those in need during Ramadan. As part of RTA’s ‘Modes of Good’ initiative launched at the start of the holy month, 8,000 meals are set to be distributed by the end of Ramadan.

Majed Al Mansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future, said: "We are pleased to participate in ‘Modes of Good’ by RTA, as it resonates with us as an entity and our dedication to championing humanitarian initiatives. It fosters progress towards sustainable development objectives within society and promotes greater connectivity and unity among communities.”

He added, “this ongoing partnership between the Museum of the Future and RTA underscores our joint dedication to achieving impactful progress across development, technology, and social advancement fields."

Furthermore, Rashed Abdulkarim Al Mulla, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, expressed his gratitude at the collaborative effort between employees of the Museum of the Future and RTA in organizing and delivering Iftar meals at different locations around the city.

Al Mulla said, "since its inception, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, has been dedicated to launching community-centric and humanitarian initiatives, as well as supporting and assisting charitable and volunteer work, both locally and globally. This reflects our belief in the importance of actively participating and supporting those in need. We remain committed to bolstering the humanitarian, communal, and volunteering initiatives of the United Arab Emirates, both locally and internationally."

Al Mulla also commended the strategic partnership between RTA and the Museum of the Future. This collaboration is designed to forecast the future and delve into the realms of innovation in future cities and communities. It seeks to inspire and nurture ideas, projects, and creative solutions to advance various smart mobility options. This partnership also underscores RTA’s vision to achieve global leadership in seamless and sustainable mobility.

