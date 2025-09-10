Muscat: Muscat Municipality won the 2025 Hadatha Cybersecurity Excellence Award in the Government Institutions category. The National Centre for Information Security under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology oversees the award, which recognises outstanding local talent, innovators, and institutions in Oman for their achievements in cybersecurity.

The Municipality earned this distinction by achieving a high ranking in the National Cybersecurity Index 2025 and received the award during the opening of the Hadatha Cybersecurity Forum, held alongside COMEX 2025.

Commenting on the honour, His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, said: “We are delighted with this recognition, which reflects our unceasing efforts to strengthen our digital capabilities and cybersecurity readiness. This achievement aligns with national objectives to enhance Oman’s position in the global digital economy and stimulate innovation in cybersecurity.”

He added: “This award acknowledges our investments in advanced technologies, the training of local talent, and the continuous development of secure, modern, and high-quality digital services. It inspires us to push further and reaffirms our commitment to remaining one of the most secure institutions.”

Muscat Municipality’s recognition also highlights its strong performance in the National Cybersecurity Index 2025, a programme led by the National Centre for Information Security. The initiative measures institutional compliance with international cybersecurity standards, identifies areas for improvement, and supports Oman’s overall readiness and resilience in the field.

The Hadatha Cybersecurity Excellence Award, a national initiative, honours individual, collective and institutional achievements in Oman’s cybersecurity sector. As part of the National Digital Economy Programme and the Hadatha Cybersecurity Industry Programme, it focuses on developing human capital, fostering innovation, promoting creativity and excellence, and evaluating the performance of local talent, initiatives, and institutions in both the public and private sectors.

The award also supports the broader objectives of the Hadatha Programme, which include expanding the contribution of the cybersecurity market, creating jobs, encouraging entrepreneurship and attracting international companies. These efforts aim to build a safe, sustainable cyber environment and reinforce Oman’s global standing in the digital economy.

Muscat Municipality continues to pursue excellence and innovation in service delivery. It remains dedicated to strengthening operational efficiency, upgrading its digital systems, and implementing strategic initiatives that improve government performance. These measures ensure modern, secure services and reinforce public trust in national institutions.