Shareholders approve the acquisitions of 2PointZero Holding and Ghitha Holding through share-swap transactions, to create a leading AED120bn next generation investment holding company

Resolutions approved include capital increase to AED 8.64 billion and change of trade name to Two Point Zero Group P.J.S.C

GAM brings Multiply Group’s strategic transformation one step closer to completion; transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals

Abu Dhabi, UAE : Multiply Group (ADX: MULTIPLY), the Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that invests in and operates businesses globally, today announced that its shareholders have approved all resolutions presented at the Company’s General Assembly Meeting (GAM).

During the GAM, shareholders voted in favor of the proposed special and ordinary resolutions, including the approval of Multiply Group’s acquisitions of 2PointZero Holding RSC Limited and Ghitha Holding PJSC through share-swap transactions. These acquisitions form part of Multiply Group’s broader strategy to build scale, enhance portfolio synergies, and drive sustainable long-term value.

As approved by the shareholders, Multiply Group will issue 23.36 billion new shares, increasing its share capital from AED 2.8 billion to AED 8.64 billion, to complete the transactions. The approved resolutions also include amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association, the change of trade name to Two Point Zero Group P.J.S.C, and an increase in the number of Board members from five to nine.

The shareholder approvals mark an important milestone in Multiply Group’s journey toward creating one of the region’s most diversified and balanced investment platforms. Combining Multiply Group, 2PointZero, and Ghitha Holding within a unified structure creates a globally competitive platform focused on Energy and Consumer, complemented by a large alternative investment arm.

Syed Basar Shueb, Chairman of Multiply Group, said: “Today’s shareholder approval reflects confidence in Multiply Group’s strategic direction and our commitment to long-term value creation. The acquisitions of 2PointZero and Ghitha strengthen our platform and position us to capture opportunities across transformative sectors.”

The GAM also authorized the Company’s Board of Directors to take all necessary actions to implement the approved resolutions, including the execution of share-swap procedures, amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association, and the listing of new shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) following regulatory approvals.

ABOUT MULTIPLY GROUP

Multiply Group PJSC is an Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company that globally invests and operates in transformative, cash-generating businesses.

Known for its trademark growth mindset, Multiply Group will continue to deploy capital across its two distinct arms, both of which follow a disciplined approach to investing and ensure consistent, sustainable value creation for our shareholders in the short-, medium- and long-term:

Multiply, the investments and operations in long-term strategic verticals, currently investing and operating in Mobility, Energy & Utilities, Media & Communications, Wellness & Beauty, Retail & Apparel, and Packaging. Anchor investments provide long-term recurring income, through which bolt-on acquisitions are made.

Multiply+, extends the Group’s global reach, investing across sectors and asset classes with one aim: unlocking returns through disciplined capital allocation.

