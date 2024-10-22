LuLu Group’s IPO will be accessible through the Eureeca platform, showcasing the ease and user-friendly use of its digital IPO subscription process.

Eureeca's new product launch underpins the mission to democratise investment opportunities for individual and institutional investors globally, in a secure and compliant manner.

Dubai, UAE - Eureeca, the UAE-headquartered digital investment platform, has announced the launch of its pioneering IPO access product, designed to make subscribing to IPOs easier, faster, and more accessible for investors globally. The product debuts with the highly anticipated LuLu Group’s IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), marking a significant milestone for both Eureeca and the regional IPO landscape.

Eureeca is launching this initiative as part of its broader vision to build a digital investment bank that is accessible to everyone—directly from their mobile phones. The aim is to enable investors to use Eureeca to access a wide range of financial products, creating a multi-geography, multi-asset class, and well-diversified portfolio, all under one roof.

Local and international users can both subscribe and sell IPOs in just three clicks all from their mobile phones, significantly streamlining the process. This new capability aligns with Eureeca's mission to democratise access to investment opportunities by removing cumbersome procedures that have traditionally limited participation in IPOs.

Eureeca’s unique and strategic partnerships with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and additional exchanges in the near future will offer investors unparalleled access to key regional players, including LuLu Group, featuring additional IPOs that aim to list on the ADX in the future. As the first international digital platform to offer this feature, Eureeca provides user-friendly access to IPOs and high growth private SME companies for users worldwide.

Sam Quawasmi, Eureeca’s Co-Founder and CEO said, “The launch of our IPO access product with the LuLu Hypermarket offering is a game-changer for investors seeking easier and faster access to investment opportunities in the UAE and beyond. By simplifying the IPO process, we are enabling local, regional, and global investors to participate in high-demand IPOs and private capital markets in a matter of clicks, marking a significant leap forward in the investment ecosystem.”

Chris Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Eureeca, added, “We’re excited to launch our IPO access product, which not only simplifies the subscription process but also empowers investors to actively participate in the entire IPO journey. We’re setting a new standard for digital investment—making it more inclusive, compliant, and efficient for investors everywhere.”

The LuLu Hypermarket IPO is anticipated to open for subscription towards the end of October, with a very limited subscription window. Investors are encouraged to register via the Eureeca platform and prepare to be notified in advance to ensure they don’t miss this opportunity. This launch not only offers user-friendly access to a high-demand IPO but also underscores Eureeca’s commitment to democratising financial opportunities and empowering investors worldwide.

About Eureeca:

Founded in 2013, Eureeca is a global, multi-regulated digital investment platform that is transforming access to IPOs and private high growth companies. Eureeca enables investors to subscribe to IPOs and private high growth ventures in just three clicks, making it faster and easier for both individual and institutional investors to participate in public and private offerings.

Led by former investment bankers Sam Quawasmi and Chris Thomas, Eureeca’s mission is to democratise and digitise the financial world, creating a multi-asset class, digital investment bank accessible to everyone through the Eureeca platform. By connecting a diverse range of companies with global investors, Eureeca aims to broaden access to financial opportunities across multiple regions.

Eureeca operates as one of the only multi-regulated platforms of its kind globally, with approvals from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Securities Commission (SC) in Malaysia and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE . As Eureeca continues to expand its offerings, it remains committed to providing a user-friendly, global and compliant investment experience.

For more information, please visit www.eureeca.com.