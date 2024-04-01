Muscat, Oman: ITHCA group has announced an investment in Mubashir, a leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network in Oman. The investment will fuel Mubashir's expansion and technological plans as well as its mission to provide its clients with the most effective and comprehensive solutions both in the country and regionally.

Mubashir's platform reaches millions of people across Oman through its network of strategically located digital screens. The company offers a variety of advertising formats that leverages smart data and analytics to deliver targeted campaigns that generate measurable results for advertisers. Beyond advertising, the network focuses on reaching different consumer segments with infotainment communication that engages customers.

“Advertising Technology is changing rapidly, innovative AdTech companies in this space are leveraging data analytics, automation and A.I. to meet consumers where they are in the physical world, offering real-time targeting capabilities to advertisers.” said Ameer Al-Alawi, Group Director Investments at ITHCA Group. “We are thrilled about the investment in Mubashir and the technology platform they have built to date. We lend them our support in their innovative journey to be a global player in this space.”

"We are thrilled to partner with ITHCA, a renowned investor with a deep understanding of the region's growth potential" said Raif Al-Harthy, Chief Growth Officer of Mubashir. "This investment is a strong validation of our vision and will enable us to accelerate our expansion, invest in new technologies, and further enhance our offerings to clients."

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Jyotsna Tharakan

+968 9473 2990

jyotsna.tharakan@mubashir.om