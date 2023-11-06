​​​​​Abu Dhabi: The iconic Mubadala Tower, on Saturday, was illuminated in a unique style to celebrate the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC). The championship is taking place from November 1-10, offering fans the best of jiu-jitsu and entertainment at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

The eye-catching display, featuring the championship logo on the skyscraper’s facade, aligns with the strategic partnership between Mubadala Investment Company and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. Mubadala is the exclusive sponsor of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team.

The championship brings together the sports elite to compete for global glory, attracting 7,000 athletes from over 127 countries across youth, para, amateur, masters, and professional competitions.

The illumination of ADWPJJC on the Mubadala Tower also celebrates the sport’s global popularity, with Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship serving as the meeting point for global jiu-jitsu community.