Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Investment Company has announced an investment in Korea’s largest dental implant material manufacturer, Osstem Implant (Osstem), in partnership with MBK Partners and Unison Capital.

Focusing on the value segment in more than 30 international markets, Osstem is the world’s fourth largest dental implant material manufacturer. With manufacturing facilities in Korea and the United States, it provides implants as well as dental materials, digital equipment, and a full range of auxiliary services.

Osstem focuses on helping dentists provide their patients with total dental treatment solutions that are convenient for both doctors and patients. The company trains more than 110,000 dentists globally every year through its network of 120 dedicated training centers.

"With the growing prevalence of dental disorders and demand for cosmetic dentistry across the globe, access to comprehensive dental solutions plays a vital role in improving public health.” said Camilla Macapili Languille, Head of Life Sciences at Mubadala Investment Company. “We are pleased to partner with MBK Partners and Unison Capital to support Osstem in scaling its best-in-class dental solutions in the high-growth value segment to better serve doctors and patients across the globe.”

“We are seeing a number of attractive opportunities in the South Korean market and are impressed with the quality of the equity partners and the management team we are backing as part of this transaction. We look forward to supporting the next phase of Osstem’s growth,” said Luca Molinari, Head of Asia, Direct Investments at Mubadala Investment Company.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

Mubadala’s Life Sciences team invests in high quality healthcare companies supported by secular tailwinds and multiple value creation levers that enable growth and innovation to address unmet clinical needs, enhance access to care & reduce the cost of care to the system.